News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pant joins elite list of wicketkeepers

Pant joins elite list of wicketkeepers

Source: ANI
April 25, 2024 12:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rishabh Pant has been making a difference for his team with the gloves too

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant has been making a difference for his team with the gloves too. Photograph: BCCI

After his long return from injury rehab, Rishabh Pant is not only setting the IPL alight with his batting, but it's also wicket-keeping test that he has passed with flying colours.


Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant is now fourth in the list of wicketkeepers with the most dismissals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

With 92 dismissals in the T20 tournament, the DC wicketkeeper-batter stands in fourth place on the list.

Meanwhile, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads the pack with 185 dismissals.

Dinesh Karthik and Wriddhiman Saha stand in second and third place with 170 and 112 dismissals in the IPL, respectively.

In the match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, Pant had Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia caught behind in the 15th and 16th overs.

The Delhi-based franchise posted their third-highest IPL totals during their match against GT on Wednesday. Pant's side scored 224/4 in the first inning of the game. Their highest totals in IPL came in the 2011 season when they scored 231/4 against Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
How Pant-Kuldeep teamed up to restrict Tewatia
How Pant-Kuldeep teamed up to restrict Tewatia
DC Vs GT: Who Bowled Best Spell? Vote!
DC Vs GT: Who Bowled Best Spell? Vote!
IPL: Pant shines as spirited Delhi Capitals edge GT
IPL: Pant shines as spirited Delhi Capitals edge GT
The MUST SEE SHASHI THAROOR Interview!
The MUST SEE SHASHI THAROOR Interview!
Gehlot tapped phones of Pilot: Ex-Raj CM's OSD
Gehlot tapped phones of Pilot: Ex-Raj CM's OSD
How Dropped Candidates Keep Busy
How Dropped Candidates Keep Busy
India Inc to tap pvt credit for new projects: PwC
India Inc to tap pvt credit for new projects: PwC

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Pant reveals DC's plan for resurgence vs GT

Pant reveals DC's plan for resurgence vs GT

Pant hands GT's Mohit unwanted T20 record

Pant hands GT's Mohit unwanted T20 record

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances