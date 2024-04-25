Pant joins elite list of wicketkeepers

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant has been making a difference for his team with the gloves too. Photograph: BCCI

After his long return from injury rehab, Rishabh Pant is not only setting the IPL alight with his batting, but it's also wicket-keeping test that he has passed with flying colours.



Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant is now fourth in the list of wicketkeepers with the most dismissals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

With 92 dismissals in the T20 tournament, the DC wicketkeeper-batter stands in fourth place on the list.

Meanwhile, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads the pack with 185 dismissals.

Dinesh Karthik and Wriddhiman Saha stand in second and third place with 170 and 112 dismissals in the IPL, respectively.

In the match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, Pant had Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia caught behind in the 15th and 16th overs.

The Delhi-based franchise posted their third-highest IPL totals during their match against GT on Wednesday. Pant's side scored 224/4 in the first inning of the game. Their highest totals in IPL came in the 2011 season when they scored 231/4 against Punjab Kings (PBKS).