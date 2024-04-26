News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » No Place For Kohli In This 2024 Side!

No Place For Kohli In This 2024 Side!

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 26, 2024 11:46 IST
IMAGE: Sanjay Manjrekar picked his 15, led by Rohit Sharma, for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
 

The clock is ticking fast for the T20 World Cup. And with the selection committee expected to announce the Indian team this weekend, former cricketers have been picking their playing XIs for the coveted tournament.

Sanjay Manjrekar and Virender Sehwag backed Yashasvi Jaiswal for the opener's slot alongside Rohit Sharma, ahead of Shubman Gill.

Manjrekar's 15 had a big name missing.

The cricketer-turned-commenter slotted in three wicket-keepers in the 15, giving his nod to Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant and K L Rahul, but there was no place for Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill in his squad.

Hardik Pandya too was missing from his fifteen, but he added Krunal Pandya to the team alongside Yuzvendra Chahal.

IMAGE: Star batter Virat Kohli was missing from Manjrekar's team. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

'It's very tough to pick because there are so many quality players, especially after the IPL. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the opening pair and I'll have Sanju Samson at No. 3,' Manjrekar told Star Sports.

'Whatever the playing XI, I'll have K L Rahul also in the mix, down the order.'

'A back-up for (Ravindra) Jadeja, another spinner that could be considered is Krunal Pandya, he's had a pretty good season.'

While he added youngsters Harshit Rana and Mayank Yadav to the squad, Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh apart from Kohli were missing from his side for the World Cup.

Sanjay Manjrekar's 15 for India squad:

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav, Krunal Pandya

