Dhoni, Ziva's Throwback Pic With Sushant

IMAGE: Sushant Singh Rajput with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his daughter Ziva. Photograph: Instant Bollywood/Instagram

A throwback photo of the late actor Sushant Singh with cricketing great Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his daughter Ziva has gone viral on social media.



Sushant, who passed away in 2020, earned a lot of praise for his portrayal of Dhoni in the 2016 hit movie -- M S Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Dhoni is all smiles as he watches Sushant play with Ziva in the throwback photo.



'Aww! Throwback to Sushant Singh Rajput With MS Dhoni & Ziva,' Instant Bollywood captioned the Instagram post.



The Instagram post went viral on social media as fans remembered Sushant, whose sudden death shocked the nation four years ago.



'Still missing you , Sushi. Why so early?' a fan commented on the post.



'Miss you SSR,' said another fan.



'Please come back sir we will miss you so much.'