Will Cummins Impress Allu Arjun?

Photograph and Video: Star Sports Telugu/X

Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Pat Cummins left his fans pleasantly surprised as he delivered the famous dialogue from Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster Pushpa.

'Pushpa ante flower anukuntiva, fireuuuu,' Cummins says in trademark Allu Arjun style in the video uploaded by Star Sports Telugu on X.



He also delivered Mahesh Babu's famous dialogue from the Telugu hit movie Pokiri: 'Okasari commit aithe na maata nene vinanu.'



Cummins and his team-mates caught up with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu during an ad shoot earlier this week.



Under Cummins' captaincy, SRH have dazzled fans with their fearless batting approach in IPL 2024, going past the 250 run mark thrice this season.

Their breathtaking batting displays has seen them win five out of seven matches to sit third in the standings as they look on course for a place in the play-offs.