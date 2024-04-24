Dhoni's Water Bottle Threat Goes Viral

Photograph: Kind courtesy IamSKtashan/X

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a constant source of fan interest, is used to having his every move captured in the dressing room.

But the former CSK captain turned the tables on a cameraman during the Chennai Super Kings-Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 game.

The ever-watchful cameraman zoomed in on Dhoni relaxing in the CSK dressing room. While fans enjoyed seeing his routine, Dhoni offered a playful protest.

During the 17th over, with a mischievous grin, he mimicked throwing a water bottle at the camera seemingly expressing annoyance at the extended focus.

This lighthearted moment quickly went viral, leaving fans amused.