Dhoni's Water Bottle Threat Goes Viral

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a constant source of fan interest, is used to having his every move captured in the dressing room.
But the former CSK captain turned the tables on a cameraman during the Chennai Super Kings-Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 game.
The ever-watchful cameraman zoomed in on Dhoni relaxing in the CSK dressing room. While fans enjoyed seeing his routine, Dhoni offered a playful protest.
During the 17th over, with a mischievous grin, he mimicked throwing a water bottle at the camera seemingly expressing annoyance at the extended focus.
This lighthearted moment quickly went viral, leaving fans amused.