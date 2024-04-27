Bairstow Rewrites The Record Books!

Kolkata witnessed a night of unthinkable batting dominance as Punjab Kings rewrote the script in T20 history.

Chasing a colossal 262 run target set by the Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab emerged victorious by a staggering eight wickets, etching their names in the record books for the highest successful chase in the format.

Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten century anchored the chase, while cameos from Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh kept the momentum alive.

Even Sunil Narine's brilliance couldn't stop Punjab's clinical execution, securing an 8 wicket win with 8 balls to spare.

Jonny Bairstow

Bairstow's bat roared back to life in the IPL, illuminating the Kolkata night sky with a monumental century that propelled Punjab Kings to a historic victory.

His blistering 108 runs off a mere 48 deliveries spearheaded Punjab's audacious chase of a mammoth 262 run target, leaving KKR bewildered and the crowd spellbound.

Bairstow's innings was a masterclass in power-hitting. He dominated the bowling attack with a flurry of boundaries and towering sixes, rewriting the record books in the process. The match witnessed a staggering total of 523 runs, with an unprecedented 42 sixes being struck -- a testament to the sheer brilliance of Bairstow's performance.

This was a redemption song for the English star. After a lean patch, Bairstow silenced critics with a scintillating display of power. He toyed with the KKR bowlers, making light work of their attack. Anukul Roy, in particular, felt the brunt of Bairstow's wrath as the left-arm spinner was dispatched with remarkable ease.

Reaching his century in a mere 45 balls, Bairstow dismantled the KKR bowling unit with effortless skill. His crucial partnership with Shashank Singh provided valuable support and epitomised Punjab's dominance throughout the chase.

This wasn't just a win; it was a statement of intent from Bairstow. He single-handedly guided Punjab Kings to victory, firmly establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with in the IPL. His redemption on that Friday night was extraordinary, leaving a lasting impression.

Shashank Singh

Bairstow's blazing century stole the headlines, but it was Shashank Singh's late onslaught that truly sealed the deal for Punjab Kings in their record-breaking chase.

Coming into bat at a crucial juncture after Rilee Rossouw's dismissal, Shashank, one of Punjab's finds of the season, displayed nerves of steel. Promoted up the order for the first time, he took an immediate liking to the new role, smashing back-to-back sixes off the wily Sunil Narine.

With the required run rate hovering around 12 an over, the pressure was on. But Shashank remained unfazed. He launched a brutal assault, particularly in the 16th over, where he hoisted three sixes off Dushmantha Chameera, sending Punjab firmly into the driver's seat.

His six hitting prowess continued unabated. He plundered three more maximums in quick succession, off Harshit Rana and Ramandeep Singh, leaving the KKR bowlers with no answers.

By the time Bairstow reached his magnificent century, Shashank was already well on his way to a match-winning knock. He finished unbeaten on a blistering 68 off just 28 balls, an innings laced with seven towering sixes and a boundary.

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh, the pint-sized powerhouse, emerged as the catalyst for Punjab Kings' record-breaking chase with his explosive innings at the top of the order. Stepping in for pacer Arshdeep Singh, the young opener wasted no time in leaving a significant mark on the game.

His 18-ball fifty was a whirlwind of six-hitting brilliance. He launched an assault on Harshit Rana, smoking him for two sixes in just three balls. Dushmantha Chameera wasn't spared either, conceding a hefty 23 runs in his over as Prabhsimran continued his rampage.

The highlight of his innings came against KKR debutant Chameera. A daring scoop over fine leg encapsulated the fearlessness of Prabhsimran's batting. While Bairstow, at just 6 off 5 balls, watched from the other end, Prabhsimran was a one-man show.

He even took on Narine, launching a six over backward square leg with effortless ease. Just as Punjab were cruising, a mix-up led to a run-out on the last ball of the Powerplay, leaving everyone stunned.

Though his knock was cut short at 54 off just 20 balls, Prabhsimran had done the damage. He had provided Punjab with a flying start, laying the foundation for the record-breaking chase that unfolded.

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine, the Trinidadian giant, turned on the heat at the top of the order, setting the tone for a mammoth KKR= total. Right from the first ball, Narine announced his intentions with a blistering boundary off Sam Curran's wide delivery.

He fearlessly took down Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada, treating the bowlers with disdain.

He launched nine fours and four sixes in his whirlwind 32-ball knock of 71 runs. This was his third fifty-plus score of the season, solidifying his position as a key run-scorer for KKR.

His dominance propelled him to the second spot in the race for the Orange Cap, just behind Virat Kohli. Narine reached his fifty in a mere 23 balls, showcasing his incredible stroke-making ability.

The KKR openers, Narine and Phil Salt, rewrote the record books with a sensational 138-run partnership -- the highest opening stand of the season. They reached the 100-run mark in just eight overs, leaving the Punjab bowlers in disarray.

Narine, in particular, targeted the fiery Rabada, picking his slower delivery for a monstrous 95-metre six over mid wicket. He displayed exceptional timing, dispatching anything loose -- wide yorkers or deliveries on his toes -- with ease, sending the ball soaring into the stands.

Even a dubious LBW decision couldn't stop Narine. He successfully reviewed the call on 60, ensuring he continued his onslaught. Narine's belligerent knock not only laid the foundation for KKR's imposing total but also served as a warning to the other teams in the IPL.

Phil Salt

Salt wasn't far behind, playing a crucial role in KKR's record-breaking opening partnership.

Salt started cautiously but soon joined the party, unleashing his explosive best in the third over. He clubbed two sixes and a four off Harshal Patel, showcasing his power-hitting prowess.

Both openers had their share of luck. Harpreet Brar grassed a chance to dismiss Narine in the third over, while a straightforward catch at mid-off by Curran in the sixth over offered Salt a lifeline on 34.

Undeterred, the duo continued their onslaught. Salt unleashed a blistering 37-ball 75, studded with six fours and half a dozen sixes. He targeted Harshal Patel in particular, smashing him for consecutive boundaries and sixes through the midwicket region.

After a tidy opening over by Curran, Salt cashed in on Patel's inconsistent line and length. Their partnership put the otherwise decent PBKS bowling attack to the sword.

While Narine hogged the limelight with his early dominance, Salt played a vital role in building the foundation for KKR's massive total. His fifty, the third of the season for him, showcased his ability to complement Narine's aggression perfectly.

Even after the field restrictions were lifted, the misery continued for PBKS bowlers. Both openers capitalised on the fielding lapses and loose deliveries, piling on the runs with ease.

Salt's aggressive batting alongside Narine not only set a record-breaking partnership but also laid the groundwork for KKR's imposing total.

