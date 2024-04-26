Control the controllables: Patidar's mantra for success against SRH

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar struck a match-winning knock to take RCB to only their second win of the season. Photograph: BCCI

Rajat Patidar struck a quickfire half-century to set up Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a 35-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

Playing a key role for visitors RCB, who bounced back from a six-match losing streak, the Bengaluru batter said he tries to ‘control the controllables’ and goes for ‘skilful’ batting setup.

Player-of-the-Match Patidar, struck a brisk 20-ball fifty at a sizzling strike rate of 250. His match-winning knock was studded with two boundaries and five sixes.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Patidar said, "I was just keeping things in my mind that control the controllables.

“Whenever I go back home, I try to solve every problem which I faced. I go for skilful batting setup. Today I was backing myself to be in good shape against every bowler," Patidar said.

Following their win, RCB is still lying at the bottom of the points table with two wins and seven losses from the nine matches they’ve played so far. Meanwhile, SRH is placed third on the points table with five wins and three losses from the eight games they’ve played so far.