RCB Vs SRH: Who Took The Best Catch? Vote!

It was a clinical showing from Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they outclassed Sunrisers Hyderabad with the bat, ball and on the field.



Both teams took six catches each as the two-paced pitch proved to be difficult for strokemakers.



A look at the best catches:





Karn Sharma

Karn Sharma took a sharp catch off his own bowling to send back Abdul Samad for 10. The SRH right-hander skipped down the track, could not get close to the pitch, but still went through the flick. Samad ended up popping a simple catch back to the bowler off the leading edge as he closed the face of the bat early with Karn also getting some sharp turn, in the 10th over.



Aiden Markram

Markram snapped up an easy catch at mid-off to help SRH strike the first blow in the Powerplay. Faf du Plessis, who made 25 from 12 balls, tried to hit Thangarasu Natarajan over the off-side, mistimed it big time and was taken by Markram on the edge of the 30-yard circle, in the fourth over.

Pat Cummins

The SRH captain came up with a good catch at deep midwicket to get Mahipal Lomror. The left-hander slog swept the slower ball from pacer Jaydev Unadkat but got more height than distance. Cummins took a few steps back before he positioned himself nicely under the ball and took the catch overhead, in the 17th over.



Dinesh Karthik

Karthik played a role in getting RCB an important wicket in the Powerplay. Abhishek Sharma went on the attack to rally SRH after an early, smashing 31 from 13 balls before he had a big miscue, looking to hit Yash Dayal out of the park.

The ball flew high behind the stumps which Karthik brought his big gloves into play to pouch the catch, in the fourth over.



Cameron Green

6'6 feet tall Cameron Green used his height to great advantage to take the catch of dangerman Heinrich Klaasen. Looking to loft spinner Swapnil Singh over long on, Klaasen jumped down the track but failed to get to the pitch and mistimed the shot. Green backtracking at mid on took the catch reverse cup with both hands outstretched.

Photographs: BCCI