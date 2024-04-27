Uber Cup: Chaliha stuns Li as India rout Canada in opener

IMAGE: Ashmita Chaliha celebrates victory over Michelle Li in India’s opening singles against Canada in the Uber Cup tournament in Chengdu, China, on Saturday. Photograph: BAI Media

Ashmita Chaliha produced an inspired show to stun higher-ranked Michelle Li as the India scored a clinical 4-1 victory over Canada to make a positive start in the Uber Cup tournament in Chengdu, China, on Saturday.

The left-handed Chaliha, ranked 53rd, showed great mental resolve and tenacity as she outwitted the world No. 25, a gold and silver medallist at the 2014 and 2022 Commonwealth Games, 26-24, 24-22 in 42 minutes, in the opening singles.

Chaliha, who was part of India's maiden Asia Team Championships win in February, took over the leadership role in the absence of the top guns, including P V Sindhu, and delivered against Li, who is on a comeback trail after undergoing surgery for a meniscus tear on her right knee last August.

The young women's doubles pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra, which won the senior National Championships title last December, then beat Catherine Choi and Jeslyn Chow 21-12, 21-10 to put India 2-0 ahead.

Isharani Baruah defeated Wen Yu Zhang 21-13, 21-12 to help India take an unassailable 3-0 lead.

In the second women's doubles, Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker went down 19-21, 15-21 to Canada's Jackie Dent and Crystal before National champion Anmol Kharb beat Eliana Zhang 21-15, 21-11 in the fifth and final match to complete the comfortable victory.

Bigger clashes lie ahead for the young Indian women’s side as it will face Singapore and China on Sunday and Tuesday respectively in Group A.

In Thomas Cup, India begin their title defence against Thailand later in the day.