Leicester back in Premier League as Leeds humbled at QPR

Leicester back in Premier League as Leeds humbled at QPR

April 27, 2024 09:55 IST
Lucas Andersen celebrates scoring Queens Park Rangers's second goal with teammates in the Championship match against Leeds United, at Loftus Road, London, on Friday.

IMAGE: Lucas Andersen celebrates scoring Queens Park Rangers's second goal with teammates in the Championship match against Leeds United, at Loftus Road, London, on Friday. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Leicester City earned promotion back to the Premier League on Friday after nearest rivals Leeds United were beaten 4-0 by Queens Park Rangers, ensuring the Championship leaders will finish in the top two in the standings.

The result left second-placed Leeds's chances of automatic promotion from the second-tier Championship hanging by a thread. They trail Leicester by four points with one game left to play and are only a point ahead of Ipswich Town, who have two games in hand.

 

It was a dream first half for QPR as the London side scored two goals without reply.

First Ilias Chair scored with a deflected effort from outside the area, while a curled finish from Lucas Andersen midway through the first half made it 2-0.

Leeds tried to up the pressure in the second half but with little effect, with French forward Georginio Rutter pulling a shot wide from the middle of the penalty area.

Scottish forward Lyndon Dykes and Sam Field both scored headers from set pieces in the second half to complete the 4-0 win.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke turned to his bench to try and influence the game and it was one of those substitutes, striker Mateo Joseph, who came closest, seeing his close-range attempt turned wide by Rangers keeper Asmir Begovic.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
