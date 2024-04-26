Swapnil reveals how RCB bowlers stopped the rampaging SRH batters

IMAGE: RCB snapped their six-match losing streak with a win over SRH. Photograph: BCCI

Following his side's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) bowling all-rounder Swapnil Singh said that the ball was stopping and the team felt that their 207-run target was defendable.

A collective effort from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sealed a 35-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday in the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

RCB ended their six-match losing streak with a strong outing in all facets of the game. The pitch falling on the slower side played in the favour of the visitors.

Following the game in a post-match press conference, Swapnil said that his debut for RCB was a great experience.

"We won the game, that was important," he added.

Furthermore, on the nature of the wicket, Swapnil explained, "The ball was stopping. Our main aim as spinners was to spin the ball. For fast bowlers, the strategy was to go for slowers. We knew that they were going to come hard at us and they did."

"Yes, it was defendable (the target). The wicket was stopping when we were batting. The dew was not there. We just wanted to hit our lengths," he added.

Swapnil admitted that the tempo in the team changes after a victory.

"It feels good. We missed the last game (against KKR) by a run. Everyone would be happy, but a long way to go," he concluded.

RCB is at the bottom of the points table with two wins, seven losses, and four points. SRH is in the third spot with five wins, three losses, and 10 points.