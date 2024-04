Mohammed Shami, who is recovering from ankle surgery, arrived at the polling station in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, to cast his vote on Friday, April 26, 2024.

After casting his ballot, here's what the Indian pacer said...

Video: ANI

***

IMAGE: Retired India bowler Javagal Srinath after casting his vote in Mysuru. Photograph: ANI/X

After casting his vote, Javagal Srinath, the former fast bowling spearhead, told ANI: "It is our right to come and vote. We want the people to come out and vote...I think people should come out. Voting is important..."