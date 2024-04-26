IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah played some shots in the nets ahead of MI's match against DC. Photograph: BCCI

With his team in the middle of an underwhelming IPL season and struggling in its bid to make the playoffs, largely on account of its inconsistent batters, Mumbai Indians (MI) pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took the onus on himself, as he kitted up and played some big shots during nets ahead of his side's clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday.

MI will lock horns with DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

Delhi is at the sixth spot in the points table with four wins and five losses, with eight points. They won their last match against Gujarat Titans by four runs.

On the other hand, MI is at the eighth spot with three wins and five losses, with six points. Mumbai lost their previous match to Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets.

Video: Mumbai Indians/X

MI's official handle on X posted a video of Bumrah practising some shots in the nets.

"Aaj batting tera Jassi bhai karega! #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians ' @Jaspritbumrah93," tweeted MI.

In the ongoing season, Bumrah has taken 13 wickets at an average of 15.69 and an economy rate of 6.37, with the best bowling figures of 5/21. He is currently the 'Purple Cap' holder for most wickets in the tournament so far.