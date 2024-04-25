News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Pant Apologised To IPL Cameraman

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 25, 2024 14:25 IST
IMAGE: Rishabh Pant hammers a six during his knock against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant went hammer and tongs during his match-winning knock of 88 not out in 43 balls in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

During his innings, he hammered one of his eight sixes straight at the cameraman.

 

'One of the camerapersons from our BCCI Production Crew got hit during the #DCvGT match. Rishabh Pant -- Delhi Capitals' captain and Player of the Match -- has a special message for the cameraperson,' the IPL posted on its X handle along with a video clip of Pant's apology to IPL's videographer.

 

 

 

REDIFF CRICKET
