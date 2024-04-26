We always have to celebrate little wins: Cameron Green

IMAGE: RCB bounced back from a six-match losing streak with a win over SRH. Photograph: BCCI

After his side clinched a 35-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting allrounder Cameron Green said that they have to celebrate such little wins.

In the first inning of the match, Green played an unbeaten knock of 37 runs from 20 balls at a strike rate of 185. Though he did not hit any sixes, but smashed five fours, and the 24-year-old all-rounder also grabbed two wickets in his two-over spell later.

While speaking at the post-match presentation, Green applauded the RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis and the head coach for the team's success. He also showered praise on the opponents and said that they batted well while chasing.

"We always have to celebrate little wins and we feel pretty good now. Credit goes to captain and coach, SRH have been batting well - that was the main reason.

“I'm still early in my career, I'm still working it out, I like batting up the order and I'm working it out. It is always nice to win one and have to enjoy this," Green said.

RCB is currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with two wins and seven losses from their nine matches so far. Meanwhile, SRH is at the third spot with five wins and three losses.