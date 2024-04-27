'Rohit, Virat deserve to retire when they want to'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

With just 36 days to go until the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 gets underway, legendary former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh highlighted the importance of having Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in India's squad for their fortunes at this year's pinnacle global event and but said the star duo have the right to retire from the sport on their own terms.

The former all-rounder has reminded fans that Virat and Rohit have been playing for India so long and have the right to make their own decisions.

Virat and Rohit are expected to be the first two names on India's T20 World Cup squad. The duo had not played a T20I in more than a year since India's loss in the 2022 World Cup but returned in January 2024 in a series against Afghanistan.

Speaking to the ICC prior to the competition, Yuvraj stated that while the two have the right to make their own decisions, if it were up to him, he would like Virat and Rohit to end their T20I careers after the World Cup.

Instead, Yuvraj suggested Rohit and Kohli should consider giving up on playing T20I cricket after the completion of the T20 World Cup and concentrate on other formats.

As the next generation is eager to demonstrate their mettle on the international stage, there are polarising views linked with the presence of Kohli and Sharma in the T20 team.

The former all-rounder believes India should focus on building a team for the future, implying that Kohli and Rohit should retire from consideration for T20I slots once the World Cup is over.

"As you get older people start talking about your age and they forget about your form. These guys have been great players for India and they deserve to go (retire) when they want," Yuvraj stated as quoted by ICC.

"I would like to see more younger players in the T20 format because it gets the load off them (experienced players) playing 50-over (ODIs) and Test matches. After this (T20) World Cup I would like to see a lot of younger guys come into the team and make the T20 side for the next World Cup," he added.

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.