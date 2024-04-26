Did Patidar Bat Better Than Kohli?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally got back to winning ways!



After suffering six defeats in a row, RCB outclassed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs to keep their slim hopes alive of making it to the IPL 2024 play-offs.



Electing to bat, RCB posted a huge 206/7 with Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar hit contrasting fifties, but the all-powerful SRH batting line-up flopped for once as their big hitters struggled on the sluggish pitch in Hyderabad.

A look at the best knocks of the match:





Rajat Patidar

RCB's impressive batting performance against SRH was a tale of two contrasting knocks. While Kohli opted for a measured approach after a bright start, Patidar completely overshadowed his famous team-mate with a blistering display of power hitting to smash 50 from 20 balls, with five sixes and two fours.



Patidar's arrival at the crease coincided with a slowdown in RCB's scoring after the Powerplay.

The spinners applied pressure, but Patidar refused to be bogged down. In a show of pure power, he launched a devastating assault on Mayank Markande, smashing four consecutive sixes in a single over. The first two sixes were hit straight down the ground before the RCB right-hander read Markande's googly to perfection, heaving it over mid wicket. A clueless Markande gifted a wide half-volley and Patidar eased it over the cover fence for another maxiumum.



The contrast with Kohli was stark. Patidar reached his fifty in just 19 balls, a full 18 deliveries quicker than his more experienced team-mate. This whirlwind knock not only took the pressure off Kohli but also injected much-needed momentum into RCB's innings in the middle over.



Sadly for RCB, Patidar's brilliance was cut short at a crucial juncture. However, his 20-ball blitz left a lasting impression.



Virat Kohli

Kohli continued his love affair with Hyderabad scoring his fourth consecutive fifty at the Rajiv Gandhi international stadium, but his knock lacked its usual fluency.



RCB started with a bang, as Kohli and Faf du Plessis tore into the SRH bowling, particularly punishing Skipper Pat Cummins for 19 runs in his first over. Kohli raced to 23 off just 11 balls (strike rate of 209) showcasing his aggressive intent.



However, a stark change followed. After the Powerplay ended, Kohli's scoring rate plummeted. He went from aggressor to accumulator, content with nudging the ball around, especially against the spinners.



This dramatic shift in approach saw him score only 19 runs from the next 25 balls (strike rate of 76). This slowdown not only halted RCB's momentum but ultimately cost him his wicket as he fell trying to slog a slower bouncer from Jayadev Unadkat.



However, as was proved in the SRH run-chase the two-paced pitch was not easy for strokemaking and even their big hitters struggled to get going.

In the end, Kohli's knock despite being slow was one of the crucial factors in getting RCB above 200.



Cameron Green

With the score stagnating after Patidar's dismissal, the onus fell on Green to propel RCB towards a strong total. The young Australian stepped up to the challenge admirably, playing a crucial unbeaten knock of 37 runs off just 20 balls.



Green's knock came at a critical juncture. RCB had lost key wickets and were in danger of falling short of a competitive total. However, Green displayed maturity beyond his years, anchoring the innings and ensuring a strong finish.



His knock was a mix of power and finesse, providing much needed stability in the death overs as RCB scored 64 from the last five overs to reach 206. This was the third match in succession that RCB had posted a total of 200 and above.

