Archery WC: India shock Olympic champs Korea for recurve gold

IMAGE: India's Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav displayed ice-cool composure to get the better of South Korea for the recurve men's team gold at Archery World Cup in shanghai on Sunday. Photograph: World Archery

India secured one of their biggest triumphs in archery as the men's recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav stunned reigning Olympic champions South Korea to win the gold medal at the ongoing World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai on Sunday.

In a battle between the top-two seeds of the competition, the Indians showed ice-cool composure to get the better of the mighty Koreans without dropping a set.

India won 5-1 (57-57, 57-55, 55-53), taking their gold medal count to five in the season-opening global showpiece.

India’s compound archers had swept the team events, winning the men's, women's and mixed team gold medals on Saturday.

Reigning Asian Games champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched a fourth gold in women's compound individual section later on Saturday, while Priyansh settled for a maiden World Cup silver in the men's individual compound section.

India now have five gold and one silver medal so far in the competition.

Former world No. 1 Deepika Kumari is also eyeing a gold and will play her women's recurve individual semi-final.

India are also fighting for a bronze in the recurve mixed team event.