News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Archery WC: India shock Olympic champs Korea for recurve gold

Archery WC: India shock Olympic champs Korea for recurve gold

Source: PTI
April 28, 2024 09:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav displayed ice-cool composure to get the better of South Korea for the recurve men's team gold at Archery World Cup in shanghai on Sunday.

IMAGE: India's Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav displayed ice-cool composure to get the better of South Korea for the recurve men's team gold at Archery World Cup in shanghai on Sunday. Photograph: World Archery

India secured one of their biggest triumphs in archery as the men's recurve team of Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav stunned reigning Olympic champions South Korea to win the gold medal at the ongoing World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai on Sunday.

In a battle between the top-two seeds of the competition, the Indians showed ice-cool composure to get the better of the mighty Koreans without dropping a set.

 

India won 5-1 (57-57, 57-55, 55-53), taking their gold medal count to five in the season-opening global showpiece.

India’s compound archers had swept the team events, winning the men's, women's and mixed team gold medals on Saturday.

Reigning Asian Games champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched a fourth gold in women's compound individual section later on Saturday, while Priyansh settled for a maiden World Cup silver in the men's individual compound section.

India now have five gold and one silver medal so far in the competition.

Former world No. 1 Deepika Kumari is also eyeing a gold and will play her women's recurve individual semi-final.

India are also fighting for a bronze in the recurve mixed team event.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Liverpool's title hopes fade after draw at West Ham
Liverpool's title hopes fade after draw at West Ham
Jake Fraser-McGurk: From rookie to run-machine
Jake Fraser-McGurk: From rookie to run-machine
DC captain Pant slams Impact Player rule
DC captain Pant slams Impact Player rule
13 arrested from Guj, Raj with drugs worth Rs 230 cr
13 arrested from Guj, Raj with drugs worth Rs 230 cr
Thakur repeats 'property to Muslim' claim, Cong retorts
Thakur repeats 'property to Muslim' claim, Cong retorts
Why Rajasthan Royals are having a dream run...
Why Rajasthan Royals are having a dream run...
Jake Fraser-McGurk: From rookie to run-machine
Jake Fraser-McGurk: From rookie to run-machine

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

PIX: Vennam leads India's gold haul at Archery WC

PIX: Vennam leads India's gold haul at Archery WC

World Cup: Archer Priyansh bags silver

World Cup: Archer Priyansh bags silver

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances