India men, women win compound Archery World Cup gold

IMAGE: The Indian women’s team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur dropped just four points from 24 arrows get the better of Italy’s Marcella Tonioli, Irene Franchini and Elisa Roner in the Archery World Cup Stage 1 compound final in Shanghai on Saturday. Photograph: ANI

India men's and women's compound teams dished out dominant displays to win gold medals at the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai on Saturday.

India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur dropped just four points to trounce Italy 236-225 in the women's compound team event to open their account with a gold in the season-opening global showpiece.

The men's team of Abhishek Verma, Priyansh and Prathamesh Fuge went one step better as they missed just two points en route to defeating Netherlands' Mike Schloesser, Sil Pater and Stef Willems 238-231.

The women's team, which qualified as top seeds, dropped just four points from 24 arrows to down sixth seeded Italy.

In the first three ends of six arrows each, Jyothi, Aditi and Parneet missed the ‘Perfect 10’ only twice to take a handsome 178-171 lead over Marcella Tonioli, Irene Franchini and Elisa Roner.

In the fourth end, the Indians dropped two points but it did not matter much as they nailed the gold by an 11-point margin.

The men's team, which qualified as fourth seeds, put up a near flawless show to defeat their Dutch opponents.

They began with a perfect round of 60 and dropped just two points in the next two ends, before sealing the rout with another perfect 60 in the final set of six arrows.