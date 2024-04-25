I don't see much harm in Impact Player rule: AB de Villiers

Legendary South African batter AB de Villiers said that though the batters are "having a feast" during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), he does not see much harm in the 'Impact Player' rule.

This IPL season has been breath-taking as far as batting is concerned. With scores of 200-250 being made so easily, many players have questioned the need for the 'Impact Player' rule, which, they feel, gives the batting team an advantage with an extra batter in their line-up that they can use as a substitute.

At an event in Delhi on Monday, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Indian all-rounder Axar Patel criticised the rule introduced just last season. Ahead of the clash against DC, the Gujarat Titans batter also said he was not a huge fan of the Impact Player being used.

Speaking on his YouTube Channel on Wednesday, De Villiers said, "It is the batter's game at the moment. They are having a feast and it does not help that the wickets have been incredibly good at the IPL. I was excited when it (Impact Player) was introduced. It is too early for me to call it but I personally do not see too much harm to it."

The Proteas batter played for RCB from 2011-21 and was their batting mainstay alongside Virat Kohli.

He played 156 matches for RCB, scoring 4,491 runs. He is the franchise's second all-time leading run scorer behind Kohli.