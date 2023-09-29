World Cup 2023: Schedule

IMAGE: Can Rohit Sharma, centre, Virat Kohli, right, and Jasprit Bumrah, left, bring the World Cup to India just as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team did in 2011 when the tournament was last played in this country? Photograph: BCCI

The buzz is at an all-time high, with India hosting World Cup 2023 -- the 13th edition of the mega-event.

The World Cup will begin with an encore of the 2019 final between defending champions England and runners-up New Zealand at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 5, with India playing its first match against Australia in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

The eagerly awaited India-Pakistan game will also take place at the Modi stadium -- the world's biggest cricket stadium -- on Saturday, October 14.

This year too, 10 teams will vie for the coveted trophy. The tournament will follow the same trajectory as the 2019 competition. In all, 48 matches will be played, with the round-robin stage followed by the knockout rounds.

All 10 teams will face off against each other once in the round-robin stage, with a win earning the side two points every game. A no result will mean the sides will share a point.

After the completion of the round-robin stage, which will witness 45 matches, the top four sides in the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals, with the final in Ahmedabad on November 19.

