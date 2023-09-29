News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup 2023: Schedule

World Cup 2023: Schedule

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 29, 2023 15:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Can Rohit Sharma, centre, Virat Kohli, right, and Jasprit Bumrah, left, bring the World Cup to India just as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team did in 2011 when the tournament was last played in this country? Photograph: BCCI
 

The buzz is at an all-time high, with India hosting World Cup 2023 -- the 13th edition of the mega-event.

The World Cup will begin with an encore of the 2019 final between defending champions England and runners-up New Zealand at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, October 5, with India playing its first match against Australia in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

The eagerly awaited India-Pakistan game will also take place at the Modi stadium -- the world's biggest cricket stadium -- on Saturday, October 14.

This year too, 10 teams will vie for the coveted trophy. The tournament will follow the same trajectory as the 2019 competition. In all, 48 matches will be played, with the round-robin stage followed by the knockout rounds.

All 10 teams will face off against each other once in the round-robin stage, with a win earning the side two points every game. A no result will mean the sides will share a point.

After the completion of the round-robin stage, which will witness 45 matches, the top four sides in the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals, with the final in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Check out the 2023 World Cup Schedule

DateMatchesTime(IST)Venue
5-Oct England vs New Zealand 2:00 PM Ahmedabad
6-Oct Pakistan vs Netherlands 2:00 PM Hyderabad
7-Oct Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 10:30 AM Dharamsala
7-Oct South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2:00 PM Delhi
8-Oct India vs Australia 2:00 PM Chennai
9-Oct New Zealand vs Netherlands 2:00 PM Hyderabad
10-Oct England vs Bangladesh 10:30 AM Dharamsala
10-Oct Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2:00 PM Hyderabad
11-Oct India vs Afghanistan 2:00 PM Delhi
12-Oct Australia vs South Africa 2:00 PM Lucknow
13-Oct New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2:00 PM Chennai
14-Oct India vs Pakistan 2:00 PM Ahmedabad
15-Oct England vs Afghanistan 2:00 PM Delhi
16-Oct Australia vs Sri Lanka 2:00 PM Lucknow
17-Oct South Africa vs Netherlands 2:00 PM Dharamsala
18-Oct New Zealand vs Afghanistan 2:00 PM Chennai
19-Oct India vs Bangladesh 2:00 PM Pune
20-Oct Australia vs Pakistan 2:00 PM Bengaluru
21-Oct Netherlands vs Sri Lanka 10:30 AM Lucknow
21-Oct England vs South Africa 2:00 PM Mumbai
22-Oct India vs New Zealand 2:00 PM Dharamsala
23-Oct Pakistan vs Afghanistan 2:00 PM Chennai
24-Oct South Africa vs Bangladesh 2:00 PM Mumbai
25-Oct Australia vs Netherlands 2:00 PM Delhi
26-Oct England vs Sri Lanka 2:00 PM Bengaluru
27-Oct Pakistan vs South Africa 2:00 PM Chennai
28-Oct Australia vs New Zealand 10:30 AM Dharamsala
28-Oct Netherlands vs Bangladesh 2:00 PM Kolkata
29-Oct India vs England 2:00 PM Lucknow
30-Oct Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 2:00 PM Pune
31-Oct Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2:00 PM Kolkata
1-Nov New Zealand vs South Africa 2:00 PM Pune
2-Nov India vs Sri Lanka 2:00 PM Mumbai
3-Nov Netherlands vs Afghanistan 2:00 PM Lucknow
4-Nov New Zealand vs Pakistan 10:30 AM Bengaluru
4-Nov England vs Australia 2:00 PM Ahmedabad
5-Nov India vs South Africa 2:00 PM Kolkata
6-Nov Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2:00 PM Delhi
7-Nov Australia vs Afghanistan 2:00 PM Mumbai
8-Nov England vs Netherlands 2:00 PM Pune
9-Nov New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2:00 PM Bengaluru
10-Nov South Africa vs Afghanistan 2:00 PM Ahmedabad
11-Nov Australia vs Bangladesh 10:30 AM Pune
11-Nov England vs Pakistan 2:00 PM Kolkata
12-Nov India vs Netherlands 2:00 PM Bengaluru
15-Nov 1st Semi-Final 2:00 PM Mumbai
16-Nov 2nd Semi-Final 2:00 PM Kolkata
19-Nov FINAL 2:00 PM Ahmedabad

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Dhoni is very smart'
'Dhoni is very smart'
Tendulkar pep talk fired Yuvraj's 2011 WC success
Tendulkar pep talk fired Yuvraj's 2011 WC success
'We didn't have any champagne to celebrate, so...'
'We didn't have any champagne to celebrate, so...'
Recipe: Easy Prawn Pulau
Recipe: Easy Prawn Pulau
Blast at Milad-un Nabi gathering in Pak, 52 killed
Blast at Milad-un Nabi gathering in Pak, 52 killed
The Toughest Thing For Rakul Was...
The Toughest Thing For Rakul Was...
Rs 20 cr Delhi heist solved, 18.5 kg jewels recovered
Rs 20 cr Delhi heist solved, 18.5 kg jewels recovered

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Revealed! How Sreesanth played 2011 World Cup final!

Revealed! How Sreesanth played 2011 World Cup final!

I will give my best to win it for India: Kohli

I will give my best to win it for India: Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances