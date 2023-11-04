PHOTOS: Starc strikes early against England

IMAGES from the World Cup match between Australia and England played in Ahmedabad on Saturday

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking the wicket of Jonny Bairstow in the first ball of the inning, caught by Josh Inglis. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

In a thrilling opening over, Mitchell Starc was entrusted with the new ball for Australia as Jonny Bairstow, England's opener, took his position at the crease.

In a sensational turn of events, Starc's delivery exhibited remarkable swing, and Bairstow, unable to control the movement, edged the ball to the wicketkeeper. It was a breathtaking catch, with the gloveman leaping behind the stumps to secure the wicket.

Unfortunately for England, Bairstow departed without scoring a single run, a painful early blow to their innings as they lost their first wicket with the scoreboard reading naught.

IMAGE: Australia's Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne celebrate. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australian batters were guilty of not converting starts but still managed to post 286 against arch-rivals England in the World Cup in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Marnus Labuschange (71 off 83), Steve Smith (44 off 52), Cameron Green (47 off 52) and Marcus Stoinis (35 off 32) were among the batters who failed to cash in on their starts, hurting the team's cause in the process.

IMAGE: Steve Smith reacts after losing his wicket, caught by England's Moeen Ali off the bowling of Adil Rashid. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Leggie Adil Rashid (2/38) was frugal as usual while pacer Mark Wood (2/70) was back to his menacing ways, using the short ball to hurry the opposition batters, especially Green.

Chris Woakes (4/54) delivered with the new ball for the second game in a row, removing the dangerous opening duo of David Warner (15) and Travid Head (11). He also struck twice in the death overs.

IMAGE: Mark Wood claimed two wickets. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Defending champions England, who are having a tournament to forget, were able to get the early wickets after putting Australia in to bat.

Head handed a regulation catch to Joe Root at first slip off an angled away ball from Woakes.

IMAGE: Cameron Green is bowled out by David Willey. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Three overs later, Warner mistimed a pull to give Woakes his second wicket, leaving Australia at 38 for two in the sixth over.

Smith and Labuschagne, who both have not had the best of times in the tournament, then shared a 75-run stand off 96 balls. It was hard work in the middle for the seasoned batters who found the boundaries hard to come by.

Following Smith's fall, Josh Inglis (3) tried to up the scoring rate but fell while attempting a reverse sweep off Rashid.

IMAGE: Chris Woakes celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Adam Zampa, caught by Jos Buttler. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Green, who looked uncomfortable against the short-pitched stuff from Wood, did hit some crisp boundaries off the other bowlers. His cover drive off Woakes was the highlight of his knock. He saw his leg stump uprooted after missing a slog sweep off left-arm pacer David Willey.

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow takes the catch to dismiss Marcus Stoinis, off the bowling of Liam Livingstone. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Stoinis then got into the action depositing Rashid and Liam Livingstone into the stands over deep mid-wicket before getting caught in the same spot off a short ball from the latter.

It seemed Australia would not able to use their full quota of overs but Adam Zampa's timely cameo of 29 from 19 balls took the team close to 300.