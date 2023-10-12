News
World Cup PIX: De Kock hits century; SA set for huge score!

World Cup PIX: De Kock hits century; SA set for huge score!

Last updated on: October 12, 2023 16:47 IST
Images from the World Cup 2023 match between Australia and South Africa at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Thursday

IMAGE: South Africa opener Quinton de Kock celebrates after completing his century against Australia. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Quinton de Kock smashed his 19th ODI century to put South Africa on course for a huge total in their World Cup match against Australia in Lucknow on Thursday.

 

Part-time spinner Glenn Maxwell checked Australia's charge with the key wicket of de Kock, who ended up miscuing the reverse sweep back on to his stumps.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell celebrates the wicket of Temba Bavuma. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Courtesy of de Kock's splendid innings of 109 from 106 balls, South Africa went past the 200-run mark, in the 36th over.

Maxwell had earlier provided Australia with the first breakthrough with the wicket of South Africa captain Temba Bavuma.

IMAGE: South Africa opener Quinton de Kock continued his good form with his second century in a row in the World Cup. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

De Kock continued his sparkling form in the World Cup raced to his second century in a row from just 90 balls, hitting eight fours and five sixes. He brought up the landmark in thumping fashion, pulling Pat Cummins for a six over square leg.

The left-hander dominated the 108-run opening stand with Bavuma, who played a sedate innings of 35 from 55 balls, before he caught by David Warner off Maxwell.

IMAGE: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma bats. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Rassie van der Dussen made 26 before he holed out to long-on off leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

IMAGE: Australia's players celebrate after Adam Zampa dismissed Rassie van der Dussen. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Earlier, Australia, who won the toss and elected to bowl, made two changes as all-rounder Marcus Stoinis came in for Cameron Green, while Josh Inglis replaced wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey. South Africa have brought in spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for this match.

