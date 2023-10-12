World Cup PIX: De Kock hits century; SA set for huge score!

Images from the World Cup 2023 match between Australia and South Africa at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Thursday
Quinton de Kock smashed his 19th ODI century to put South Africa on course for a huge total in their World Cup match against Australia in Lucknow on Thursday.
Part-time spinner Glenn Maxwell checked Australia's charge with the key wicket of de Kock, who ended up miscuing the reverse sweep back on to his stumps.
Courtesy of de Kock's splendid innings of 109 from 106 balls, South Africa went past the 200-run mark, in the 36th over.
Maxwell had earlier provided Australia with the first breakthrough with the wicket of South Africa captain Temba Bavuma.
De Kock continued his sparkling form in the World Cup raced to his second century in a row from just 90 balls, hitting eight fours and five sixes. He brought up the landmark in thumping fashion, pulling Pat Cummins for a six over square leg.
The left-hander dominated the 108-run opening stand with Bavuma, who played a sedate innings of 35 from 55 balls, before he caught by David Warner off Maxwell.
Rassie van der Dussen made 26 before he holed out to long-on off leg-spinner Adam Zampa.
Earlier, Australia, who won the toss and elected to bowl, made two changes as all-rounder Marcus Stoinis came in for Cameron Green, while Josh Inglis replaced wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey. South Africa have brought in spinner Tabraiz Shamsi for this match.