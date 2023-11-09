News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WC PIX: New Zealand restrict Sri Lanka to paltry 171

WC PIX: New Zealand restrict Sri Lanka to paltry 171

Source: PTI
November 09, 2023 17:42 IST
IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match played between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday

Trent Boult

IMAGE: Trent Boult appeals successfully for the wicket of Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry 171 in their final World Cup game against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Mitchell Santner

IMAGE: Mitch Santner celebrates with Glenn Phillips after taking the wicket of Angelo Mathews. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The Black Caps put up their best bowling performance when it mattered most to bowl out the islanders in 46.4 overs.

Lockie Ferguson

IMAGE: Lockie Ferguson celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Chamika Karunaratne. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Kusal Perera smashed 51 off 28 balls but Trent Boult (3/37 in 10 overs) upfront and Mitchell Santner (2/22 in 10 overs) in the post powerplay overs were unplayable. The last wicket pair of Maheesh Theekshana (39 not out) and Dilshan Madushanka (19) added 43 runs to take the team past the 170-run mark.

 Maheesh Theekshana

IMAGE: Maheesh Theekshana reacts after being hit by a ball as New Zealand's Glenn Phillips looks on. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

Rachin Ravindra

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Dushmantha Chameera. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

 

