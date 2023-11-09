WC PIX: New Zealand restrict Sri Lanka to paltry 171

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match played between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday
Sri Lanka were bowled out for a paltry 171 in their final World Cup game against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Thursday.
The Black Caps put up their best bowling performance when it mattered most to bowl out the islanders in 46.4 overs.
Kusal Perera smashed 51 off 28 balls but Trent Boult (3/37 in 10 overs) upfront and Mitchell Santner (2/22 in 10 overs) in the post powerplay overs were unplayable. The last wicket pair of Maheesh Theekshana (39 not out) and Dilshan Madushanka (19) added 43 runs to take the team past the 170-run mark.