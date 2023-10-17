World Cup: South Africa reeling after early wickets!

IMAGE: The Netherlands bowler grabbed a few early wickets to grab the upperhand against South Africa in Dharamsala. Photograph: Cricket Netherlands/X

Roelof van der Merwe bagged a couple of wickets as the Netherlands' bowlers took firm control against South Africa, during the World Cup 2023 match, in Dharamsala, on Tuesday.

Quinton de Kock (20) was caught behind by wicketkeeper Scott Edwards off his gloves as he missed the sweep against spinner Colin Ackerman before captain Temba Bavuma was bowled by left-arm spinner van der Merwe.

Pacer Paul van Meekeren bowled Aiden Markram for one to leave Proteas in complete disarray before van der Merwe dismissed Rassie van der Dussen, who played the reverse sweep straight into the hands of Aryan Dutt on the off-side.

South Africa slipped to 44/2, in the 12th over after being set 246 for victory in 43 overs in the rain-hit match.

IMAGE: Scott Edwards smashed an unbeaten 78 from 69 balls to lead the Netherlands' stunning recovery against South Africa in Dharamsala on Tuesday. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Earlier, Scott Edwards played a captain's knock to power the Netherlands' superb recovery and take them to 245/8 in a rain-hit match.

Intermittent rain added an extra chill in the mountain air and reduced the game to 43-over a side contest.

South Africa expectedly opted to bowl amid the overcast sky and their bunch of formidable pacers including Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi, got a lot out of the surface.



However, their death overs bowling left a lot to be desired as the Netherlands plundered 68 runs in the last five overs. The Netherlands were struggling at 140/7 in the 34th over.



Edwards (78 off 69) shared an entertaining 64-run partnership off 37 balls with Roelof van der Merwe (29 off 19) towards the end of the innings to take the team past 200.

IMAGE: Roelof van der Merwe's quickfire cameo helped the Netherlands plunder 68 runs from the last five overs. Photograph: Cricket Netherlands/X

South Africa's pace attack is among the potent ones in the competition and the Dutch top-order found them too hot to handle. Aryan Dutt's unbeaten 23 off nine balls also propped up the total.



Rabada struck in his very first ball of the match as Vikramjit Singh (2) could not control the pull shot off a delivery that hurried on to him.



Vikramjit's opening partner Max O'Dowd (18) departed six balls later as the tall left-arm pacer Jansen induced a faint edge off his bat with an angled away delivery.



Star all-rounder Bas de Leede (2) was trapped in front by Rabada, who got the ball to cut back sharply from length.

IMAGE: South Africa's players celebrate a wicket during the World Cup match against the Netherlands. Photograph: ICC/X

The pacers also took a flurry of wickets in the middle overs before Edwards and former Proteas star Van der Merwe went on a counter offensive.



Edwards hit 10 boundaries in total and a six via a cracking pull shot off Rabada. Edwards also employed the sweep and reverse sweep against the long spinner Keshav Maharaj to good effect.



Number 10 Dutt also joined the party smashed three sixes to provide the final flourish.



South Africa's bowlers were also guilty of conceding 31 extras as the Dutch came up with a fighting total.