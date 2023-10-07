WC PIX: Early setback for Bangladesh as Litton fails

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match played between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Dharamsala on Saturday

IMAGES: Bangladesh lose both their openers. P hotograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

IMAGES: Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up three wickets each as Afghanistan collapsed for 156. P hotograph: Bangladesh Cricket Board/X

Bangladesh bowled out Afghanistan for 156 in their ICC World Cup opener in Dharamsala on Saturday.

IMAGES: Shakib Al Hasan celebrates. Photograph: ICC/X

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to field first and the decision was vindicated by his bowlers' impressive performance at the picturesque venue.

IMAGES: Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with 62 off 47. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored for Afghanistan with a 62-ball 47 in an otherwise ordinary outing with the bat.

Shakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were the most successful bowlers for Bangladesh, picking up three wickets each as the Afghan innings folded in 37.2 overs.