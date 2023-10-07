News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WC PIX: Early setback for Bangladesh as Litton fails

WC PIX: Early setback for Bangladesh as Litton fails

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 07, 2023 14:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match played between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Dharamsala on Saturday

Afghanistan

IMAGES: Bangladesh lose both their openers. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

 

Bangladesh

IMAGES: Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up three wickets each as Afghanistan collapsed for 156. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket Board/X

Bangladesh bowled out Afghanistan for 156 in their ICC World Cup opener in Dharamsala on Saturday.

 

Shakib Al Hasan

IMAGES: Shakib Al Hasan celebrates. Photograph: ICC/X

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to field first and the decision was vindicated by his bowlers' impressive performance at the picturesque venue.

Gurbaz

IMAGES: Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with 62 off 47. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored for Afghanistan with a 62-ball 47 in an otherwise ordinary outing with the bat.

Shakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were the most successful bowlers for Bangladesh, picking up three wickets each as the Afghan innings folded in 37.2 overs.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Desi Taking Dutch Cricket By Storm
Desi Taking Dutch Cricket By Storm
Rizwan's winning formula for ODI World Cup dominance
Rizwan's winning formula for ODI World Cup dominance
Dutch captain speaks: What went wrong?
Dutch captain speaks: What went wrong?
Sikkim flash flood toll rises to 27; 141 still missing
Sikkim flash flood toll rises to 27; 141 still missing
Golden Boys! Satwik-Chirag bag Asiad badminton gold!
Golden Boys! Satwik-Chirag bag Asiad badminton gold!
Accenture guidance delays hopes of demand pick-up
Accenture guidance delays hopes of demand pick-up
'We are investing $600 mn over three years in AI'
'We are investing $600 mn over three years in AI'

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Babar praises 'bowling heroes' in win vs Netherlands

Babar praises 'bowling heroes' in win vs Netherlands

WC PHOTOS: Pakistan see off plucky Netherlands

WC PHOTOS: Pakistan see off plucky Netherlands

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances