WC PIX: Early setback for Bangladesh as Litton fails

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match played between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Dharamsala on Saturday
Bangladesh bowled out Afghanistan for 156 in their ICC World Cup opener in Dharamsala on Saturday.
Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to field first and the decision was vindicated by his bowlers' impressive performance at the picturesque venue.
Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored for Afghanistan with a 62-ball 47 in an otherwise ordinary outing with the bat.
Shakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were the most successful bowlers for Bangladesh, picking up three wickets each as the Afghan innings folded in 37.2 overs.