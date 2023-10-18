News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Young, Latham, Phillips steer Kiwis to safety!

PIX: Young, Latham, Phillips steer Kiwis to safety!

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 18, 2023 18:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips rescued New Zealand with a 144-run stand for the fifth wicket against Afghanistan in Chennai on Wednesday. Photographs: Black Caps/X

New Zealand recovered from a mid-innings slump to post a healthy 288/6 against a sloppy Afghanistan in a World Cup group league match in Chennai on Wednesday.

Will Young (54), Tom Latham (68) and Glenn Phillips (71) scored half-centuries to ensure that the Black Caps posted an above-par total on a track where stroke-making isn't the easiest of proposition.

Phillips and Latham put on 144 invaluable runs for the fifth wicket and it could well prove to be a game-changer.

IMAGE: Afghanistan's players celebrate a wicket. Photographs: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Put into bat first, the Kiwis lost opener Devon Conway (20) in the seventh over, with spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman trapping him leg before wicket.

 

However, the pair of opener Young and in-form batter Rachin Ravindra (32) took charge and put on a convincing 79-run stand for the second wicket.

A chance to stump Ravindra was missed, whereas spinner Mohammad Nabi was put under pressure by the Black Caps batters, as he was attacked quite regularly.

Eventually, it was pacer Azmatullah Omarzai who got the partnership broken in the 21st over, cleaning up Ravindra off a straight delivery, as the batter attempted to swing it towards mid-wicket, but missed it completely in the process.

IMAGE: New Zealand opener Will Young bats. Photographs: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

It was at this moment the New Zealanders had a brief collapse, losing Young and Daryl Mitchell (1) by the 22nd over to Omarzai and spinner Rashid Khan, respectively, as the Kiwis slipped to 110/4.

While Young had already scored his seventh ODI half-century, he was notably dropped in the second over by Rahmat Shah off Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Nevertheless, New Zealand managed to recover soon as skipper Latham and Phillips put up another fine stand that defined the tone for the rest of their innings.

The duo also brought up their half-centuries despite the Afghani bowlers keeping the Kiwi scoring rate in check.

IMAGE: Rashid Khan celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Daryl Mitchell. Photographs: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

As the pair began upping the ante and the scoring rate post the 45th over, the partnership was broken by pacer Naveen-ul-Haq in the 48th, with both the set batters departing in the same over.

But, there was still some work to be done, and it was Mark Chapman (25 not out) who came up with some late blitz, including two fours and a six, to ensure that the Black Caps went past the 275-run mark on this track.

For Afghanistan, Omarzai and Naveen were the stars with the ball, seizing a couple of wickets each, whereas Rashid was a no-brainer with his economical spell.

However, a total of five dropped catches did make things a bit hard for the Afghans, especially Rashid, who saw a couple of his chances go abegging.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Who Is Kohli Calling During Nets?
Who Is Kohli Calling During Nets?
WATCH Rohit Bowl!
WATCH Rohit Bowl!
Was David Warner robbed of his wicket?
Was David Warner robbed of his wicket?
Rohit jumps to 6th in ICC ODI rankings; Gill stays 2nd
Rohit jumps to 6th in ICC ODI rankings; Gill stays 2nd
'I will be killed any time soon'
'I will be killed any time soon'
IPL: Bond quits as MI bowling coach after 9 years!
IPL: Bond quits as MI bowling coach after 9 years!
Ram temple gets FCRA nod, can receive forex donation
Ram temple gets FCRA nod, can receive forex donation

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

India vs Pak: Why ICC won't act against Ahmedabad fans

India vs Pak: Why ICC won't act against Ahmedabad fans

From Uber Eats to Stardom: Dutch Bowler's Journey

From Uber Eats to Stardom: Dutch Bowler's Journey

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances