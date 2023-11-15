What's David Beckham Doing At Wankhede?

IMAGE: David Beckham with Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah before the World Cup 2023 semi-final at the Wankhede stadium. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

David Beckham -- who missed English football legend Sir Bobby Charlton's funeral on Saturday -- turned up at the Wankhede stadium for the World Cup 2023 semi-final game between India and New Zealand on Wednesday afternoon.

IMAGE: David Beckham waves to the crowd before the match. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Beckham, alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, added an extra layer of excitement to the high-stakes match.

Beckham was spotted in lively conversations with Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, all known enthusiasts of Manchester United, the club which made David famous.=

Fans seized the opportunity to capture photographs of Beckham and Tendulkar .

Beckham, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, is on a three-day visit to India.