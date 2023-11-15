What's David Beckham Doing At Wankhede?

David Beckham -- who missed English football legend Sir Bobby Charlton's funeral on Saturday -- turned up at the Wankhede stadium for the World Cup 2023 semi-final game between India and New Zealand on Wednesday afternoon.
Beckham, alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, added an extra layer of excitement to the high-stakes match.
Beckham was spotted in lively conversations with Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, all known enthusiasts of Manchester United, the club which made David famous.=
Fans seized the opportunity to capture photographs of Beckham and Tendulkar .
Beckham, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, is on a three-day visit to India.