ICC World Cup PIX: South Africa on course for huge total

Images from the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup match between South Africa and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

IMAGE: South Africa's Aiden Markram in action against England. Photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

After Adil Rashid put the brakes on the South African innings with two quick wickets, Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram rebuild Proteas’ innings.

The pair took off from the onset and raced to their fifty-run. South Africa stayed on course for a big total.

IMAGE: England's Adil Rashid celebrates with Jos Buttler and Joe Root after taking the wicket of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Adil Rashid pulled South Africa back with two quick strikes. After breaking the partnership and removing Dussen, Rashid next picked up the big scalp of Reeza Hendricks. Having come into the side in place of skipper Temba Bavuma, Hendricks makde the most of the opportunity and looked set for a ton. But a well disguised googly from Rashid saw Hendricks’ stunning innings come to an end.

As Hendricks departed for 85 off 75, South Africa lost their third. Rashid’s second scalp reduced the Proteas to 164/3 in 25.2 overs.

IMAGE: South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen celebrates after reaching his half century . Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Having lost de Kock early, Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen got South Africa’s innings quickly back on track with a cracking second with stand. Both struck half-centuries as SA overcame the early blow to take control of the contest.

The pair added 121 off 116 before Adil Rashid handed England the breakthrough. Van der Dussen top edged it and hammered it straight to midwicket where Jonny Bairstow made no mistakes. Dussen departed for 60 off 61.

IMAGE: South Africa's Reeza Hendricks celebrates with South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen after reaching his half century. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

After being invited to bat first, South Africa were dealt an early blow as they lost the inform Quinton de Kock for just 4 off 2 in the very first over. Reece Topley landed the early blow as he struck in only the second delivery after de Kock opened his innings with a boundary.

It wasn’t given out, but England reviewed it and the early call saw the decision overturned with Proteas being reduced to 4/1 in 0.2 overs.

IMAGE: Reece Topley celebrates after removing Quinton de Kock. Photographs: England Cricket/X

Earlier, England won the toss and elected to bowl against South Africa in a crucial World Cup match in Mumbai on Saturday.

England will be bolstered by the return of all-rounder Ben Stokes, while Gus Atkinson and David Willey have replaced Chris Woakes and Sam Curran.

South Africa were also forced to make a change as captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the match with illness. Aiden Markram is leading the side and Reeza Hendricks has come in for Bavuma.