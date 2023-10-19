ICC World Cup PIX: IND vs BAN: Kuldeep hands India breakthrough

Images from the ICC Men's ODI World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19.

Kuldeep Yadav handed India the breakthrough after the Bangladesh openers raced to 93 off 14.3 overs. Tanzid Hasan fell just after bringing up a well-crafted half-century.

A huge LBW appeal, which Tanzid didn’t even opt to review, saw the opener depart for 51 off 43. This brought skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto to the crease.

IMAGE: Tanzid Ahmed brought up a well-crafted half-century. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das handed Bangladesh the perfect start against India. Having opted to bat first, the openers frustrated the Indian bowlers as they added 93 for the opening partnership.

Tanzid played a quickfire knock as he brought up his half-century off 41 deliveries. En route to his fifty, Tanzid struck five boundaries and three huge sixes.

Meanwhile, Litton lent ample support at the other end as he remained unbeaten on 37 off 43.

IMAGE: Litton Das bats after Bangladesh opted to bat first against India in Pune. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a cautious start. After reaching 10/0, Bangladesh openers picked up the scoring as they build a strong partnership. In ten overs, Bangladesh raced to 63/0.

Tanzid Hasan took charge early as he struck three sixes and four boundaries to bring up 40 off 30. Meanwhile, Litton Das was the more cautious of the duo scoring 21 off 30 at the end of the first ten overs.

IMAGE: After Hardik Pandya walked off, Virat Kohli completed his spell. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

In a blow to India, Hardik Pandya looked to have twisted his angle and with the strapping from the physio not helping Pandya limped off the field. The decibel level at the MCA increased ten fold as Virat Kohli completed Hardik’s spell.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya limped off in the middle of his first over. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Earlier, Bangladesh stand-in-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bat against India in a World Cup match in Pune on Thursday.

Star all-rounder and skipper Shakib was ruled out of the game due to a quad injury.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah opened the attack with the new ball. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

"He (Shakib) is struggling a bit, Nasum is coming in for him. We have some great memories against India, hopefully we continue our form. I hope it'll be a great match," said Shanto.

While India named an unchanged team, Hasan Mahmud was brought into the Bangladesh side in place of Taskin Ahmed.