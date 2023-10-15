News
PIX: Afghanistan's spectacular start turns into nightmare

PIX: Afghanistan's spectacular start turns into nightmare

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 15, 2023 16:01 IST
IMAGES from the World Cup match played between England and Afghanistan in Delhi on Sunday.

Adil Rashid

IMAGE: England's Adil Rashid celebrates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran, caught by Joe Root. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Afghanistan got off to a blazing start, thanks to Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran.

 

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 80 off just 57 balls. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Gurbaz, in particular, was punishing anything off target, putting the English bowlers under early pressure.

Hashmatullah Shahidi mentioned before the toss that a score above 300 would be ideal, and it seems they are well on their way to achieving that target.

England desperately requires a game-changing fielding moment or a perfectly delivered delivery to dismantle this dangerous partnership. Afghanistan's promising opening stand turned into a collapse as they lose three wickets in a mere 14 balls.

Afghanistan

IMAGE: Afghanistan's openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran put on a 114-run stand to give the team a flying start. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bowl against Afghanistan in their World Cup match in New Delhi on Sunday.

While England named an unchanged team, Afghanistan replaced Najibullah Zadran with Ikram Alikhil.

REDIFF CRICKET
