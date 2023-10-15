PIX: Afghanistan's spectacular start turns into nightmare

IMAGES from the World Cup match played between England and Afghanistan in Delhi on Sunday.
Afghanistan got off to a blazing start, thanks to Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran.
Gurbaz, in particular, was punishing anything off target, putting the English bowlers under early pressure.
Hashmatullah Shahidi mentioned before the toss that a score above 300 would be ideal, and it seems they are well on their way to achieving that target.
England desperately requires a game-changing fielding moment or a perfectly delivered delivery to dismantle this dangerous partnership. Afghanistan's promising opening stand turned into a collapse as they lose three wickets in a mere 14 balls.
Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bowl against Afghanistan in their World Cup match in New Delhi on Sunday.
While England named an unchanged team, Afghanistan replaced Najibullah Zadran with Ikram Alikhil.