ICC World Cup PIX, India vs Pakistan: Siraj, Hardik land early blows

Images from the ICC Men's ODI World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, October 14.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj congratulates Hardik Pandya after he removed opener Imam-ul-Haq. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Following Siraj’s strike, opener Imam-ul-Haq quickly rebuilt Pakistan’s innings with skipper Babar Azam. The pair added 32 off 27 for the second wicket before Hardik Pandya landed the second blow. Imam soon followed his opening partner back into the dugout as Hardik reduced Pakistan to 73/2 in 12.3 overs.

Imam’s 38-ball 36 knock ended as KL Rahul picked up a simple catch behind the stumps. This brought Mohammed Rizwan to the crease.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

With the openers off to a steady start, it was Mohammed Siraj who landed the first blow for India. A deafening roar took over the Narendra Modi Stadium as Pakistan lost their first wicket. A very low delivery from Siraj and Abdullah was struck square on the pad as he fell for 20 off 24.

Siraj’s strike reduced Pakistan to 41/1 in 8 overs. This brought skipper Babar Azam to the crease.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj reacts. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

After being invited to bat first, Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique handed Pakistan a steady start. The pair added 41 off 48 for the opening partnership. For the opening stand, both scored in tandem as Pakistan looked set for a strong partnership at the top.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq in action. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

India won the toss and elected to bowl against Pakistan in their World Cup match. Indian captain Rohit Sharma said Shubman Gill, who missed the first two matches because of dengue, will play in place of Ishan Kishan.

"Gill is back in place of Ishan. Unfortunate for Ishan to miss out, feel for him. He stepped up when we needed him. Gill has been a special player for us over the past year or so, especially at this ground and we wanted him back," said Rohit at the toss.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said they will field an unchanged side from the last match.