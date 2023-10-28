News
Netherlands stun Bangladesh with 87-run victory

Netherlands stun Bangladesh with 87-run victory

Source: PTI
October 28, 2023 21:52 IST
Netherlands

IMAGE: Paul van Meekeren celebrates with team mates. Photograph: Cricket Netherlands/X

Netherlands pacers Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede struck with a vengeance to thrash Bangladesh by 87 runs and cause another upset in the World Cup in Kolkata on Saturday.

Bangladesh's chances of making it to the semifinals are effectively over after suffering their fifth consecutive loss in six games.

 

The Dutch, who had defeated South Africa by 38 runs in Dharamsala, did so again as they fought tenaciously to demolish Bangladesh for 142 runs in 42.2 overs after setting them a 230-run target for victory.

Van Meekeren had figures of 4/23, while de Leede took two wickets for 25 runs.

Earlier, Netherlands batted very slowly to manage 229 all out.

Skipper Scott Edwards made a laboured 89-ball 68, while top-order batter Wesley Barresi scored 41. Lower-order batter Sybrand Engelbrecht contributed 35 off 61 deliveries.

 

Source: PTI
'Dharamsala not easiest of fielding grounds, but...'
Shamsi on his 'Umpire's Call' survival off Rauf
Why England's batters haven't fired in the World Cup...
SC bench to hear electoral bonds matter from Oct 31
Why Rahul is 'keeping, batting well after rehab...
India wanted explicit condemnation of Hamas: Sources
Move south, Israel warns Gazans as ground ops pick up
