World Cup PIX: Early blow for India

IMAGES from the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka played at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma is bowled out by Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Rohit Sharma falls early for 4 off 2 balls. Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill rally India.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and decided to bowl against hosts India in their World Cup round-robin stage match at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

IMAGE: Virt Kohli looks promising. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Sri Lanka have won two of the six matches they have played in this year's 50-overs showpiece event and need a victory against the unbeaten hosts to keep alive their hopes of making the semi-finals.

The island nation brought in spin-bowling all-rounder Dushan Hemantha for Dhananjaya de Silva in the only change to their side. The hosts were unchanged.

"I think batting second is better than batting first," Mendis said. "The players have done well in a couple of matches and are giving their best. Very important three games for us."

IMAGE: Dilshan Madushanka celebrates with Dimuth Karunaratne after taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Rohit Sharma's men have lived up to their billing of favourites for the event, winning all six of their round robin games.

Rohit, who hails from Mumbai and leads the domestic Indian Premier League franchise, said he would have batted first.

"Under lights, it will be nice for our seamers to bowl," Sharma said. "As a team, we thrive on getting better. Obviously, it's important for us to not get carried away and stay balanced."