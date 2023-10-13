News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup: Bangladesh toil to 245/9 against New Zealand

World Cup: Bangladesh toil to 245/9 against New Zealand

Source: PTI
October 13, 2023 18:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Lockie Ferguson pocketed two wickets as New Zealand restricted Bangladesh to 245/9 in their ODI World Cup match in Chennai. Photograph: BlackCaps/X

Bangladesh scored 245 for nine against New Zealand in their ICC Men’s ODI World Cup match in Chennai on Friday.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl in their third match of the ongoing showpiece.

Bangladesh found themselves in trouble early on as Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson had them reeling at 56 for four in the 13th over, after Litton Das was dismissed in the very first ball of the match.

 

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan (40 off 51 balls) then forged a partnership of 96 runs for the fifth wicket with his seasoned teammate Mushfiqur Rahim (66 off 75) as Bangladesh moved to 156 in the 30th over, when Ferguson sent back the former to pick up his third wicket.

Matt Henry, then, removed Mushfiqur to close in on Bangladesh's tail.

Mahmudullah made an invaluable unbeaten 41 towards the end.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 245/9 in 50 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 66, Shakib Al Hasan 40, Mahmudullah 41 not out; Lockie Ferguson 3/49).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Emotions run high as India take on Pakistan
Emotions run high as India take on Pakistan
REWIND: India's 7-0 record vs Pakistan in World Cup!
REWIND: India's 7-0 record vs Pakistan in World Cup!
'Incredibly tough challenge to win in India'
'Incredibly tough challenge to win in India'
IND v PAK: 'Won't lose captaincy because of one match'
IND v PAK: 'Won't lose captaincy because of one match'
Warning! Disha, The Heart Stealer, Is Here
Warning! Disha, The Heart Stealer, Is Here
Other fronts may open up against Israel: Iran minister
Other fronts may open up against Israel: Iran minister
World Cup: Rabada brushes aside the favourites tag
World Cup: Rabada brushes aside the favourites tag

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Record Start To World Cup 2023!

Record Start To World Cup 2023!

Did DRS Mess Australia Up?

Did DRS Mess Australia Up?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances