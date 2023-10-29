News
World Cup PIX: Horror start for India

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 29, 2023 15:32 IST
IMAGES from the World Cup match played between India and England in Lucknow on Sunday

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Chris Woakes strikes early, breaching Shubman Gill's defense. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Captain Rohit Sharma's solid 33 notwithstanding, India were on shaky grounds at 50 for 3 after 15 overs against England in a World Cup match in Lucknow on Sunday.

KL Rahul (4 not out) is giving company to Rohit.

 

After being asked to bat first, India made a shaky beginning losing two wickets in the space of one run.

England

IMAGE: David Willey celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli, caught by Ben Stokes. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Shubman Gill was the first to get dismissed as he was castled by pacer Chris Woakes for nine. India were 26 for 1 then.

An even bigger shock was awaiting India as in-form Virat Kohli departed for a nine-ball duck, his first in ODIs this year.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli attempted to loft left-arm pacer David Willey over mid-off, but he could only offer a straightforward catch to Ben Stokes. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Kohli tried to clear left-arm pacer David Willey over mid-off but all he could manage was a dolly to Ben Stokes, reducing the hosts to 27 for 2.

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Chris Woakes celebrates with Jos Buttler after taking the wicket of India's Shreyas Iyer, caught by Mark Wood. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Shreyas Iyer soon followed the suit, clattering Woakes to Mark Wood at mid-on after making four.

Brief scores: India: 50 for 3 in 15 overs (Rohit Sharma 33 not out, Chris Woakes 2 for 23) vs England. 

