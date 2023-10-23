News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » ICC World Cup: Afghanistan vs Pakistan

ICC World Cup: Afghanistan vs Pakistan

Source: PTI
Last updated on: October 23, 2023 19:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match played between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Chennai on Monday.

Abdullah Shafique

IMAGE: Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique scored a half-century. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Skipper Babar Azam struck a composed half-century before useful cameos by lower-order batters guided Pakistan to 282 for seven against Afghanistan in their World Cup match in Chennai on Monday.

 

Opener Abdullah Shafique made 58 off 75 balls and Babar got 74 off 92 balls, but had it not been for the efforts of Iftikhar Ahmed and the returning Shadab Khan, Pakistan would have finished with far less than what they eventually achieved.

While Iftikhar smashed his way to a 27-ball 40, Shadab contributed a breezy 40 in 38 deliveries.

Expecting a slow pitch, the Afghans moved in with four spinners. However, the track turned out to be better than expected.

The Pakistani openers Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq (17) began on a cautious note and managed a 56-run stand.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam finally hit some form to top-score with 74

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam finally hit some form to top-score with 74. Photograph: PCB/X

While they brought up the side's 50 by the eighth over, Shafique was targeting pacer Naveen-ul-Haq.

Spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was expensive in the first 10 overs of the powerplay.

The first delivery of the second powerplay saw the Afghans earn the first breakthrough, with Imam falling to speedster Azmatullah Omarzai off a short ball.

Nevertheless, the Men in Green barely panicked as Shafique joined forces with skipper Babar and put up a 54-run partnership for the second wicket.

At this point, spinners Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Kahn operated in tandem to keep things under control, not allowing the two batters in the middle to free their arms.

Noor Ahmad celebrates on dismissing Mohammad Rizwan 

IMAGE: Noor Ahmad celebrates on dismissing Mohammad Rizwan. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

In the meantime, Shafique brought up his third ODI half-century, while Babar looked to mix aggression with caution.

It was the 23rd over when Azmatullah Omarzai finally got rid of Shafique, while a couple of overs later, Mohammad Rizwan (8) fell prey to Noor Ahmad, reducing Pakistan to 120 for three.

Babar and Saud Shakeel (25) paired up briefly for a 43-run stand for the fourth wicket, even as the run rate dropped a bit to put pressure on the batters.

The result was that Shakeel was dismissed by Mohammad Nabi in the 34th over, before Babar and Shadab Khan (40) stitched a 43-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Naveen-Ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 49

IMAGE: Naveen-Ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 49. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

During this phase, Babar also scored his 30th ODI 50 before offering a catch to Nabi off Noor with the score reading 206 for five in the 42nd over.

Then, Shadab and Iftikhar took charge and propped up the team's score with their lusty hitting, adding 73 invaluable runs in quick time.

Naveen broke the stand by getting rid of Iftikhar in the final over, besides also dismissing Shadab.

As for the Afghan bowlers, left-arm wrist spinner Noor was the most successful and claimed three wickets for 49 runs in his full quota of 10 overs. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bishan Singh Bedi passes away at 77
Bishan Singh Bedi passes away at 77
PHOTOS: Shami, Kohli shine as India down NZ to go top
PHOTOS: Shami, Kohli shine as India down NZ to go top
PIX: India ease past New Zealand, end 20-year wait
PIX: India ease past New Zealand, end 20-year wait
'Hamas is not stupid'
'Hamas is not stupid'
Market mayhem: Investors poorer by Rs 7.59 lakh cr
Market mayhem: Investors poorer by Rs 7.59 lakh cr
SIT to probe 4K UP madrasas receiving foreign funds
SIT to probe 4K UP madrasas receiving foreign funds
'Your legacy will forever inspire'
'Your legacy will forever inspire'

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

'Your legacy will forever inspire'

'Your legacy will forever inspire'

Former Pak cricketer's tribute to 'close friend' Bedi

Former Pak cricketer's tribute to 'close friend' Bedi

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances