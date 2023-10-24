PIX: Unstoppable South Africa thrash Bangladesh

Images from the World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

IMAGE: South Africa pacer Lizaad Williams celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Quinton de Kock racked up his third century in five innings as South Africa extended their belligerent run in the World Cup with a 149-run win over Bangladesh in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Having piled up the third highest total of 382/5 in this World Cup -- the first two also belonging to them -- the Proteas ran through a largely disappointing Bangladesh batting line-up, dismissing their opponents for 233 in 46.4 overs.

South Africa moved above New Zealand to second place in the standings with four wins from five matches, behind table toppers India, who have won their first five matches.

IMAGE: Mahmudullah Riyad celebrates after completing his century. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Mahmudullah Riyad struck a valiant 111 off as many balls -- his fourth ton in 225 ODIs and first in six years -- but the other Bangladesh batters cut a sorry figure on a pitch that remained conducive for batting.



It was Bangladesh's fourth consecutive loss in the World Cup while South Africa now have four wins from five games.



The defeat was also Bangladesh's third heaviest in terms of runs in World Cup history.

IMAGE: A delighted Gerald Coetzee after dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Bangladesh were cautious to begin with but twin strikes from Marco Jansen (2/39) in the seventh over to get Tanzid Hasan (12) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (0) caught behind, and in the next, Lizaad Williams (2/56) dismissing Shakib Al Hasan (1), broke their back.



Litton Das (12) was pinned leg-before by Kagiso Rabada (2/) while the dependable Mushfiqur Rahim (8) was taken out by Gerald Coetzee (3/62).

IMAGE: South Africa's players celebrate after Marco Jansen claimed the wicket of Nazmul Hossain Shanto. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (11), sent in at No 7 in the ever-changing Bangladesh batting line-up, was removed by Keshav Maharaj (1/32).



There was no coming back from the hole Bangladesh had fallen into but Mahmudullah's ton did help them reduce the defeat margin to a great extent.

IMAGE: Lizaad Williams drops Mahmudullah's catch off the bowling of Marco Jansen in the 40th over. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Mahmudullah added 41 runs for the seventh wicket with Nasum Ahmed (19), 37 runs for the eighth wicket with Hasan Mahmud (15) and 68 runs for the ninth wicket with Mustafzur Rahman (11) to keep South Africa out on the park for as long as he could.



More importantly, Mahmudullah's effort also averted the heaviest loss in World Cup history which was at the horizon at one stage when Bangladesh were reduced to 81/6 chasing 383.

IMAGE: South Africa opener Quinton de Kock celebrates after reaching his century against Bangladesh during the World Cup 2023 match in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Earlier, Quinton de Kock's magnificent 174 and a brutal 49-ball 90 from Heinrich Klaasen underlined South Africa's batting prowess as they ended with a mammoth 382/5.



De Kock pumped 15 fours and seven sixes to not only record his third century in five innings, but his 140-ball knock which witnessed a fantastic late acceleration, also had the opener record the ninth highest individual score in the history of the World Cup.



Even though he was not required to do the heavy lifting after a stunning ton against England, a two-day break had Klaasen back at his best -- cracking eight huge sixes and two fours -- for his quickfire effort.

IMAGE: South Africa opener Quinton de Kock hits a boundary. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

In his 150th ODI, de Kock flayed the Bangladesh bowlers in hot and humid conditions to bat almost through the end, but certainly missed an opportunity to become the first South African to record an ODI double ton.





Nevertheless, de Kock was particularly striking with quick hands and compelling footwork after a slowish start, as the ‘keeper-batter unleashed some spectacular hits all around the park.



En route his 20th ODI ton, de Kock went past India's Virat Kohli for most runs and also eclipsed Australia's David Warner (163) to record the highest individual score in this World Cup.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen celebrates after completing his half-century. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

And as has been the case a few times in the recent past, South Africa went ballistic in the last 10 overs to add another 144 runs with David Miller making an unbeaten 15-ball 34.



With Shakib Al Hasan back, there was a visible change in Bangladesh's approach with spin being introduced with the new ball from the second over whereas after the Powerplay, close-in fielders at unorthodox spots ensured the flow of runs was in check.





Mehidy Hasan Miraz's tidy start had him finding an outside edge off Reeza Hendricks' (12) bat in the second over but Tanzid Hasan could not grab the opportunity.



But Bangladesh did not have to wait for long. After squaring up de Kock just outside the off-stump with a jaffa, Shoriful got one to sneak through the defence of Hendricks in the seventh over for the first breakthrough.

IMAGE: Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa opener Reeza Hendricks. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The second wicket followed soon in the next over as Mehidy trapped Rassie van der Dussen (1) in front of the wickets. To their credit, Bangladesh bowlers did well to keep the scoring rate in check in the Powerplay (44/2).



But de Kock led South Africa's recovery with Markram in tow. With Shakib opting for a full-fledged spin attack in the middle overs , South Africa batters found accelerating a little difficult with close-in fielders in place.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen and Quinton de Kock run between the wickets. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

However, to their credit, South African batters did not miss any opportunity to pick up the odd boundary.



Markram batted fluently for his 67-ball 60, using his hands adroitly to produce seven boundaries but an inside-out lofted hit found Das at long on in the 31st over off Shakib, with the third wicket stand producing 131 runs for the Proteas.

IMAGE: Shakib Al Hasan celebrates with Hasan Mahmud after taking the wicket of Aiden Markram. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

The fourth-wicket stand was even bigger and better -- 142 runs off just 87 balls between de Kock and Klaasen -- as Bangladesh were left with a mountain to climb.