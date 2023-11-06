PICS: Asalanka century rallies Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Images from the ICC World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, at the Arun Jaitley stadium, in New Delhi, on Monday.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka celebrates scoring a fine century during the ICC World Cup match against Bangladesh in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis

Charith Asalanka's timely hundred steered Sri Lanka to a competitive 279 all out against Bangladesh in the World Cup match, played amid severe pollution levels, in Delhi on Monday.

Asalanka smashed six fours and five maximums during his 105-ball 108, his second ODI ton, to carry the team on his shoulders even as Angelo Mathews became the first international cricketer to be ‘timed-out’ after drama in the middle overs.

Asalanka forged a 63-run partnership with Sadeera Samarawickrama (41), before adding 78 off 82 balls with Dhananjaya de Silva. He also shared 45 off 48 with Maheesh Theekshana (22). Opener Pathum Nissanka also contributed with a 36-ball 41.

IMAGE: Angelo Matthews walks back after being ruled 'timed out'. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis

The two teams do not have much at stake in the World Cup but there is never a dull moment when they play. Mathews's dismissal added another chapter to their bitter rivalry when he was timed out, the first instance in international cricket across all formats.

Mathews walked in after Samarawickrama was caught off the third ball of the 25th over off Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan's bowling, but he failed to get ready to face the ball within two minutes due to some issues with the strap of his helmet.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka walks back after being bowled by Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis

It prompted Bangladesh to appeal and Mathews was given marching orders by the umpires despite his repeated pleas.

Opting to field, wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahman produced a moment of brilliance with a stunning catch to get rid of comeback man Kusal Perera (4) but Nissanka cut Shoriful Islam hit three fours in the third over to shake off early Lankan jitters.

The opener looked in ominous form as he did most of the damage as Sri Lanka reached 52 for 2 in the first power play.

IMAGE: Charith Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama celebrate their 50-run partnership. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis

Sri Lanka skipper Kusal Mendis, who took 14 balls to get off the mark, clobbered Tanzim Hasan Sakib over mid-on for the first six of the innings before picking up another four.

However, his stay ended when he tried to send one off Shakib over his head only to be caught by Shoriful.

Nissanka then dragged one on to his stumps from outside off to hand Tanzim his first World Cup wicket as Sri Lanka lost two in succession.

IMAGE: Charith Asalanka hits a six during his 108 off 105 deliveries. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis

Asalanka then deposited a slower ball from Tanzim over long on to ease the pressure. He and Samarawickrama formed an alliance to steady the ship, the former hitting two sixes -- one over long-on off a slower ball from Tanzim and the other off Shakib over long-off.

The duo added 63 off 69 balls and just when it seemed things were going their way, Bangladesh struck back with the wickets of Samarawickrama and Mathews.

IMAGE: Shakib Al Hasan celebrates the wicket of Sadeera Samarawickrama. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis

However, Asalanka and De Silva (34) quickly recovered from the setback, forging a 78-run stand to take Sri Lanka past the 200 mark.

Asalanka completed his fifty in the 31st over with a four off Tanzim but De Silva was stumped by Mushfiqur after the batter was flummoxed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz in 38th over.

With Asalanka going strong, Sri Lanka added 107 runs off 57 balls.

Tanzim was on his firing line as Asalanka smashed three fours in the 33rd over before sending him for a maximum in the 44th over and 49th over. He was eventually out in the 49th over.