ICC WC PHOTOS: Australia drub Netherlands for record win

IMAGES from the match between Australia and The Netherlands, played in New Delhi on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell struck the fastest century in ODIs against Netherlands. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Glenn Maxwell waltzed his way to the fastest World Cup century after David Warner hit his second successive hundred as Australia crushed the Netherlands by 309 runs -- the biggest in tournament's history -- to continue their winning run in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The winning run margin was also the second biggest in ODI cricket after India's 317-run victory over Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Australia bettered their own 275-run win over Afghanistan in the 2015 World Cup at home to notch up the biggest run-margin win in the showpiece's history.

IMAGE: David Warner struck 104 off 93 balls. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

After opener Warner laid the foundation with a 92-ball 104, Maxwell went on a six-hitting spree, hammering 106 off 44 balls, as Australia displayed their batting might to amass a mammoth 399 for 8 after opting to bat.

Steve Smith (71) and Marnus Labuschagne (62) also returned to form with resolute fifties but it was Maxwell who stole the show in the end.

Maxwell reached the hundred in 40 balls to surpass South African Aiden Markram's 49-ball ton which also came at the same venue during this World Cup against Sri Lanka. He hit nine fours and eight sixes during his stunning innings, which was also the fourth fastest hundred in ODI cricket.

IMAGE: Australia's Glenn Maxwell celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Netherlands' Vikramjit Singh. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

With a mountain to climb, the Netherlands folded for 90 in 21 overs with Vikramjit Singh top-scoring with a run-a-ball 25 at the top.

They faltered early in their chase losing both the openers inside six overs.

Chasing 400, the Netherlands races to 27 in the three overs before Mitchell Starc cleaned up Max ODowd for his 56th wicket in ODI World Cups, levelling Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga in joint third position.

Maxwell then produced a direct hit to remove Vikramjit Singh, while Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins also chipped in as wickets kept tumbling too quickly.

IMAGE: Australia's Adam Zampa celebrates after taking the wicket of Netherlands' Logan van Beek, caught by Josh Inglis. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Adam Zampa then ran through their lower order to claim three for eight runs to hasten their collapse.

An air-borne Warner got rid of Sybrand Engelbrecht with a stunning catch off Mitchell Marsh, who also accounted for Teja Nidamanuru. Adam Zampa then picked up his third successive four-wicket haul.

It was Australia's third win on the trot, consolidating their position in the top four with six points with New Zealand and England in line in their next matches.

For the Netherlands, it was their fourth loss, leaving them at the bottom position in the 10-team event.

IMAGE: Netherlands' Logan van Beek celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Marsh, caught by Colin Ackermann. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Warner, who captains the Delhi Capitals in IPL, used his cut shot to good use and was also quick between the wickets as his innings was studded with 11 hits to the fence and three maximums.

He was involved in two big partnerships -- 132 with Smith and 84 with Labuschagne -- as Australia kept a steady run rate, keeping it above six run per over throughout the innings.

The Dutch might have nurtured hopes of a fight back briefly as Australia lost three wickets in 19 balls to slip from 244 for 2 to 267 for 5 but Maxwell forged a 103-run stand off 43 balls with Pat Cummins (12 not out) to take Australia just one run short of 400.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell goes hammer and tongs. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Maxwell's blitzkrieg saw Australia accumulate 131 in the last 10 overs as he used his array of shots, including the reverse sweeps and switch-hits, to completely shatter the Dutch bowling.

The spin all-rounder raced to fifty in 26 balls before completing his hundred in the next 13 deliveries as the 48th and 49th overs produced 21 runs and 28 runs respectively.

His carnage left Dutch all-rounder Bas de Leede scarred as he ended up conceding 115 runs to go with his two wickets in his quota of 10 overs, the most expensive ODI spell in history.

Logan van Beek (4/74) was the highest wicket-taker for the Netherlands.

IMAGE: Australia's Steve Smith in action diving to avoid a run out as Netherlands' Paul van Meekeren looks on. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Earlier, in a bold decision, the Netherlands introduced twin spin attack but Warner took Aryan Dutt to the cleaners with four successive fours on the off side.

Logan van Beek struck the first blow with a short ball to get rid of Mitchell Marsh (9) but Smith, who has been struggling so far, stepped up. He pulled and drove Paul van Meekeren for two fours before picking three successive boundaries off van Beek as Australia scored 66 for one in first powerplay.

IMAGE: Australia's Steve Smith hit his first fifty of the World Cup. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

After surviving a run-out chance, Warner clobbered the first six of the innings over deep midwicket. He then deposited Vikramjit over long on to bring up the team hundred and reached his fifty with a four next, before hitting another boundary.

Smith too picked up his first fifty as 124 came up in 20 overs.

IMAGE: Australia's David Warner in action. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Warner got another life when Roelof van der Merwe grassed a catch. Aryan finally broke the stand with van der Merwe holding on this time to dismiss Smith. It put a break on the Australian as 22 runs came from 23rd to 28th overs.

Labuschagne kept Australia ticking, with his innings of seven fours and two sixes. He was dismissed by de Leede, who also got rid of Josh Inglis (14).

IMAGE: Australia's Marnus Labuschagne hit a quickfire 62 off 47. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

After Warner was holed out to Aryan off van Beek after completing his century and Cameron Green was run out next, it seemed the Dutchmen will drag back the Australians.

But Maxwell had other ideas as he sent the Dutchmen on a leather hunt with a sensational blitzkrieg.