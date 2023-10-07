News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » ICC WC PIX: De Kock, van der Dussen go after SL bowlers

ICC WC PIX: De Kock, van der Dussen go after SL bowlers

October 07, 2023 16:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match played between South Africa and Sri Lanka in New Delhi on Saturday.

Quinton de Kock smashes Kasun Rajitha to the boundary

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock smashes Kasun Rajitha to the boundary. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Van der Dussen and de Kock up the ante, taking on spinner Wallalage and pacer Kasun Rajitha for plenty. 

 

They have raced past 150 in the 25th over. 

Quinton de Kock and Russie van der Dussen brought up the 100-run partnership in the 19th minute 

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock and Russie van der Dussen brought up the 100-run partnership in the 19th minute. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

In the 19th over, de Kock and van der Dussen bring up their 100-run stand, a solid partnership to rally South Africa after that early loss of Bavuma.

Van de Dussen and de Kock keep the scoreboard ticking and the latter brings up his 31st ODI 50 off a single. 

Russie van der Dussen struck a run-a-ball fifty

IMAGE: Russie van der Dussen struck a run-a-ball fifty. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Sri Lanka's young pacer Matheesha Pathirana is not having the best time in the middle with de Kock and Pathirana taking him on.

Van der Dussen brings up his 50 off 51 balls with a four through mid-off. 100 comes up for South Africa in the 18th over.

Quinton de Kock and Russie van der Dussen steadied the Proteas ship after an early wicket 

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock and Russie van der Dussen steadied the Proteas ship after an early wicket. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

After keeping the South African quiet in the Powerplay, Sri Lanka's spinners conceded a few with van der Dussen taking on the spinners, Dhananjaya de Silva in particular. South Africa bringing up their 50 in 10.3 overs.

Dilshan Madhushanka celebrates after dismissing Temba Bavuma 

IMAGE: Dilshan Madhushanka celebrates after dismissing Temba Bavuma. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

In the 2nd over, Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madhushanka trapped Bavuma leg before wicket. The umpire raises the finger. Bavuma wastes the review and he has to walk back for 8 off 5.

Rassie van der Dussen and de Kock then steadied the ship for the Proteas. They struggled to get the big shots consistently, but managed to get a few sixes, with de Kock taking on Shanaka. At the end of the 10th over, the Proteas were 48 for 1. 

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and put South Africa in to bat in their tournament opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. 

And after South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock started nicely until Sri Lanka struck early.  

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Dravid puts onus on leader Rohit to take team forward
Dravid puts onus on leader Rohit to take team forward
Gill not technically out for first game, says Dravid
Gill not technically out for first game, says Dravid
Modi to inaugurate 37th National Games in Goa
Modi to inaugurate 37th National Games in Goa
World Cup PIX: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 6 wkts
World Cup PIX: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 6 wkts
Many killed, over 200 injured in Hamas rocket attack
Many killed, over 200 injured in Hamas rocket attack
We are at war: Israel PM Netanyahu after Hamas attack
We are at war: Israel PM Netanyahu after Hamas attack
Golden Boys! Satwik-Chirag bag Asiad badminton gold!
Golden Boys! Satwik-Chirag bag Asiad badminton gold!

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

World Cup PIX: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 6 wkts

World Cup PIX: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 6 wkts

Babar Azam gets teen support in Hyderabad

Babar Azam gets teen support in Hyderabad

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances