ICC WC PIX: De Kock, van der Dussen go after SL bowlers

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match played between South Africa and Sri Lanka in New Delhi on Saturday.

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock smashes Kasun Rajitha to the boundary. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Van der Dussen and de Kock up the ante, taking on spinner Wallalage and pacer Kasun Rajitha for plenty.

They have raced past 150 in the 25th over.

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock and Russie van der Dussen brought up the 100-run partnership in the 19th minute. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

In the 19th over, de Kock and van der Dussen bring up their 100-run stand, a solid partnership to rally South Africa after that early loss of Bavuma.

Van de Dussen and de Kock keep the scoreboard ticking and the latter brings up his 31st ODI 50 off a single.

IMAGE: Russie van der Dussen struck a run-a-ball fifty. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Sri Lanka's young pacer Matheesha Pathirana is not having the best time in the middle with de Kock and Pathirana taking him on.

Van der Dussen brings up his 50 off 51 balls with a four through mid-off. 100 comes up for South Africa in the 18th over.

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock and Russie van der Dussen steadied the Proteas ship after an early wicket. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

After keeping the South African quiet in the Powerplay, Sri Lanka's spinners conceded a few with van der Dussen taking on the spinners, Dhananjaya de Silva in particular. South Africa bringing up their 50 in 10.3 overs.

IMAGE: Dilshan Madhushanka celebrates after dismissing Temba Bavuma. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

In the 2nd over, Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madhushanka trapped Bavuma leg before wicket. The umpire raises the finger. Bavuma wastes the review and he has to walk back for 8 off 5.

Rassie van der Dussen and de Kock then steadied the ship for the Proteas. They struggled to get the big shots consistently, but managed to get a few sixes, with de Kock taking on Shanaka. At the end of the 10th over, the Proteas were 48 for 1.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and put South Africa in to bat in their tournament opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday.

And after South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock started nicely until Sri Lanka struck early.