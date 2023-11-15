News
WC PIX: Kohli's brilliance keeps India on top

WC PIX: Kohli's brilliance keeps India on top

Last updated on: November 15, 2023 16:33 IST
IMAGES from the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup played between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli scored yet anothe rhalf century. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Virat Kohli notches up his first fifty in a knockout game, taking 59 balls to achieve the milestone as he drives the ball down to long-on.

This moment comes after the heartbreaks of Sydney and Manchester, adding significance to Kohli's performance.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill receives medical attention. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Shubman Gill's exit provides New Zealand a glimmer of opportunity in this match. With Gill facing discomfort in the scorching Mumbai heat, India faces a setback.

The extent of his recovery will determine his return to bat later. Gill's departure introduces Shreyas Iyer, altering India's batting strategy.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates after reaching his half century. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India made a blistering start in the match, with openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill leading the charge.

 

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma gave a blazing start to India. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Rohit displayed his aggressive form with a quick 29-ball 47, while Gill showcased his prowess with a remarkable half-century, taking only 41 balls to reach the milestone.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in the first World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

The venue, where India won their last 50-overs World Cup title, has hosted four day-night contests so far at this tournament with three of those being won by the team batting first.

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Tim Southee celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Rohit Sharma, caught out by Kane Williamson. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Australia were the only team to win batting second at the ground after Glenn Maxwell hit an unbeaten double hundred.

"It looks like a good pitch, on the slower side as well but whatever we do, we know we've got to do that well," Sharma said at the toss.

For Wednesday's contest, both India and New Zealand were unchanged from their previous match.

India have looked invincible so far, winning all nine of their round robin matches including a four-wicket victory over the Black Caps in Dharamsala.

New Zealand, however, defeated India at the same stage of the 2019 edition.

"It was way back in 2019 that we played that semi-final, New Zealand have been one of the most consistent team over the years and it's going to be a good contest," Sharma added.

"It's a very important day. I've been constantly talking about how important it is to turn up on the day and forget what has happened in the past."

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said he would have batted first as well.

"It's obviously a used surface but we'll try to make use of it with the ball first up and hopefully there's some dew later," Williamson said.

"It's an amazing occasion. We're looking forward to the challenge ahead - it's a stiff one, they've been playing some great cricket, but we have as well."

Australia and South Africa will meet in the second semi-final at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, with the final to be held on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

