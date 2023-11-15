News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 50th ODI century for record-breaking Kohli!

50th ODI century for record-breaking Kohli!

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 15, 2023 17:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record as he hammered his 50th ODI ton. Photographs: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Chants of ‘Kohli, Kohli’ picked up as the crowd started getting on its feet with Virat Kohli inching towards his record-breaking knock.

After matching the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the most ODI centuries on his 35th birthday, Kohli – the big stage player – picked the perfect platform to break Tendulkar’s record as he hammered his 50th ODI century. With Tendulkar giving him a standing ovation, Kohli took a bow as he climbed to the summit with the most centuries in ODI cricket.

 

Bringing up his milestone ton off 106 deliveries, Kohli’s century was studded with nine boundaries and a maximum.

Undoubtedly the King of ODI cricket could not have asked for a better platform. This was the first time he’s gone past fifty in a World Cup knockout game. Southee brought an end to Kohli’s stellar knock as he hammered a 113-ball 117. As he walked off the field, Kohli the entire stadium was on its field as King Kohli got a standing ovation for his record-breaking knock. While a doting Anushka Sharma cheered him on, the legendary Tendulkar applauded Kohli’s historic knock. A fairytale moment. 

IMAGE: Virat Kohli brought up his ton off 106 deliveries. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Records galore

A big match player –Kohli broke not one but two of Tendulkar’s records. Before bringing up the historic century, Kohli, coming in at no. 3, added another feather to his cap as he broke the all-time record for the most runs in a single World Cup campaign.

The record was held by the legendary Tendulkar who struck 673 runs at the 2003 World Cup. In the ongoing edition, Kohli now has 674 runs and counting.

Most centuries in ODI cricket:

50: Virat Kohli in 279 innings

49: Sachin Tendulkar in 452 innings

31: Rohit Sharma in 253 innings

30: Ricky Ponting in 365 innings

28: Sanath Jayasuriya in 433 innings

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Wankhede Buzzing With Tiranga Fever
Wankhede Buzzing With Tiranga Fever
Blow for India: Gill retires hurt on 79
Blow for India: Gill retires hurt on 79
Pitch consultant was apprised of the change: ICC
Pitch consultant was apprised of the change: ICC
PIX: Kohli, Iyer centuries light up Wankhede!
PIX: Kohli, Iyer centuries light up Wankhede!
Booked in Mahadev betting case, Burmans deny charges
Booked in Mahadev betting case, Burmans deny charges
U'khand rescue op on Day 4, drilling machine airlifted
U'khand rescue op on Day 4, drilling machine airlifted
India should spend $1 bn a year to train teachers: NRN
India should spend $1 bn a year to train teachers: NRN

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Controversy Erupts Over India's Pitch Swap For Semis

Controversy Erupts Over India's Pitch Swap For Semis

PIX: Kohli's world record 50th ton keeps India on top

PIX: Kohli's world record 50th ton keeps India on top

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances