PHOTOS: Rohit departs after aggressive start

PHOTOS: Rohit departs after aggressive start

November 05, 2023 14:49 IST
IMAGES from the World Cup match between India and South Africa played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: South Africa's Temba Bavuma takes the catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

In the highly-anticipated India vs South Africa match, the fans saw Rohit Sharma's explosive innings come to a dramatic end.

 

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma’s wicket brought the birthday boy Virat Kohli to the crease. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Rohit, known for his aggressive batting style, was caught by SA skipper Temba Bavuma off Kagiso Rabada's delivery after scoring 40 runs from just 24 balls, including 6 fours and 2 sixes.

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill bats with intent. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in their eagerly anticipated World Cup match at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Both teams have already qualified for the semi-finals, with table-toppers India unbeaten in seven matches and South Africa second after six victories.

India named an unchanged side from their thumping win over Sri Lanka, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to an ankle injury.

"It looks like a good pitch and honestly it's more to do with what we want to do as a team," Rohit said. "It's going to be a good game with two teams at the top of the table.

"I love playing here and the Indian team loves playing at this historic ground."

South Africa made one change bringing in spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in place of Gerald Coetzee.

"Looking at the wicket, we would have batted first, but it will be a nice challenge for us to chase," said South Africa captain Temba Bavuma.

"Chasing in an area where we need to get a lot more confidence."

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

