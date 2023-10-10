ICC WC PIX: Sri Lanka on the attack vs Pakistan

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Kusal Mendis struck a 50 off just 40 balls. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Opener Pathum Nissanka is joined by the in-form Kusal Mendis and they put on a good fightback.

Mendis makes the most of two reprieves, and he takes on the bowling and along with Nissanka he puts on a 102-run stand before being dismissed by Shadab Khan for 51.

IMAGE: Pakistan's Hasan Ali celebrates dismissing Sri Lanka opener Kusal Perera for a duck. Photograph: PCB/X

Pacer Hasan Ali gives Pakistan the early breakthrough, dismissing opener Kusal Perera for a duck in the 2nd over.

Ali bowls a short bouncer, Perera goes to cut only to nick and is caught behind.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and Pakistan captain Babar Azam at the toss. Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on Tuesday with both teams playing their 2nd match at the 2023 ICC World Cup.

While Pakistan won their opening match against Netherlands by 81 runs on Friday, 1996 World Cup champions Sri Lanka started their campaign on a wrong note, losing to South Africa by 102 runs on Saturday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan.