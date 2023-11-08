PIX: Stokes, Malan power England to 339 vs Netherlands

Images from the ICC World Cup match between England and the Netherlands, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium, in Pune, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes celebrates scoring a hundred with Chris Woakes during the ICC World Cup match against the Netherlands at the MCA stadium, in Pune, on Wednesday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Ben Stokes’s attacking century after Dawid Malan explosive knock at the top powered England to 339 for 9 against the Netherlands in their penultimate World Cup match in Pune on Wednesday.

Though England and the Netherlands are out of the reckoning for a semi-finals berth, the contest between the two lowest-placed teams gains significance when it comes to qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy, as only the top seven the ongoing showpiece will qualify for the event.

IMAGE: Aryan Dutt celebrates with Scott Edwards and his Dutch teammates after dismissing England opener Jonny Bairstow. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Stokes (108 off 83) initially provided the stability in the middle before opening up towards the end, while Malan (87 off 74) got England off to a flier with his breezy knock during which he hit 10 fours and 2 sixes.

Stokes struck six fours and as many hits over the fence even as Chris Woakes did his bit with a 45-ball 51, which included 5 fours and a six.

IMAGE: Logan van Beek celebrates with teammates after dismissing Joe Root. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Jonny Bairstow and Malan got England off to a brisk start after they elected to bat. Malan, in particular, looked at his attacking best as he flicked and drove Logan van Beek for three consecutive boundaries in the second over. He continued his onslaught against spinner Aryan Dutt (2/67), sending him through the covers and gully for two more boundaries in the next over.

Boundaries came thick and fast for England as the next over from Logan Van Beek also witnessed two hits to the fence -- one each from Malan and Bairstow.

IMAGE: Netherlands wicketkeeper Scott Edwards runs out Dawid Malan. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

The Netherlands had their first success off the final ball of the seventh over in the form of Bairstow, who was caught by Paul Van Meekeren off the bowling of Dutt, at backward square-leg.

But the dismissal hardly had any effect on Malan. He slammed three more fours off van Beek in the next over to take England to 70 for 1 in 10 overs.

IMAGE: Ben Stokes plays an unorthodox shot on his way to a splendid 108 off 84 balls, which included 6 fours and as many sixes. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

In the process Malan brought up his fifty off 37 balls, with the help of 10 hits to the fence.

He and Joe Root then played cautiously to take the innings forward before the former hit the first six of the innings, clobbering Roelof van der Merwe over square leg boundary.

IMAGE: England captain Jos Buttler walks back after his dismissal off the bowling of Paul van Meekeren. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

An over later, Malan again launched another attack on van der Merwe, dispatching him over the mid-wicket boundary.

But two wickets in consecutive overs halted England's charge.

First, Root was cleaned up by van Beek in the 21st over as the batter went for a reverse scoop; then Malan was run-out in the next over and England slumped to 139 for 3 in 22 overs.

IMAGE: Chris Woakes clobbered 5 fours and a six in his 51 off 45 balls. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Harry Brook did not last long as he pulled a short delivery from Bas de Leede (3/74) to Colin Ackermann at deep square-leg as Netherlands pulled things back.

England skipper Jos Buttler's torrid time continued as he was caught at mid-off by Teja Nidamanuru off van Meekeren soon after.

The Dutch spinners did well in the middle overs as from 133 for 2, England slumped to 192 for 6 by the 36th after the dismissal of Moeen Ali.

However, Stokes and Woakes had other plans. Together they shared 129 runs for the seventh wicket to take England past the 300-run mark.