WC PIX: Bumrah, Shardul deliver blows to Afghanistan

PHOTOS from the ICC World Cup match between India and Afghanistan played in New Delhi on Wednesday.

IMAGES: Shardul Thakur celebrates his first wicket of the ICC World Cup. Photograph: KKR/X

In the midst of a gripping ICC World Cup match between India and Afghanistan, Shardul Thakur's quick thinking led to a sensational catch near the ropes.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz's powerful pull shot was destined for a six, but Shardul's agility and clever tactics prevailed. He managed to grab the ball, flick it back inside the boundary ropes while airborne, re-entered the field, and comfortably secured the catch once more. This brilliant fielding moment accounted for both of Afghanistan's openers, with Hardik Pandya also making a breakthrough as Gurbaz departed after scoring 21 from 28 deliveries.

IMAGES: Virat Kohli reacts after the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, caught by Shardul Thakur off the bowling of Hardik Pandya. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Shardul continued after the drinks break, and there was a massive appeal on the first ball! It was given out, but Rahmat decided to take the review. It was confirmed that the ball had pitched outside, and the decision stayed with the umpire's call. Rahmat departed after scoring 16 from 22 deliveries, giving Shardul his first wicket as Afghanistan lost their third. At the end of 15 overs, Afghanistan had reached 70/3.

IMAGES: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with KL Rahul and teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Jasprit Bumrah initiated the sequence of wickets by dismissing Ibrahim Zadran. KL Rahul's precision behind the stumps ensured that Zadran's innings came to an end after contributing 22 runs from 28 deliveries.

These pivotal wickets had a significant impact on Afghanistan's performance, marking their first losses during the match.

IMAGES: Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz in action as he hits a boundary. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first against India in a World Cup match in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Afghanistan side remains unchanged while India made one change, bringing in Shardul Thakur in place of Ravichandran Ashwin.