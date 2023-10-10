News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PICS: Openers give England solid start vs Bangladesh

PICS: Openers give England solid start vs Bangladesh

October 10, 2023 11:58 IST
Images from the ICC World Cup match between England and Bangladesh, in Dharamsala, on Tuesday.

Dawid Malan

IMAGE: England opener Dawid Malan dispatches the ball to the boundary. Photograph: drew Boyers/Reuters

England made s strong start against Bangladesh in the World Cup match in Dharamsala on Tuesday morning  

After Bangladesh won the toss and put them in to bat, their openers Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan went on the offensive from the outset.

Malan raced to 50 off just 39 balls as England amassed 89 without loss after just 14 overs.

Jonny Bairstow

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow goes on the backfoot to square cut. Photograph: drew Boyers/Reuters

At the first drinks break England were 98 without loss. 

Baristow played with caution and was unbeaten on 38 off 45 balls. Malan was batting on 50 and Bairstow on 47. 

Both teams made one change in their playing eleven, England replacing Moeen Ali with Recee Topley and Bangladesh bringing in Mahedi Hasan in place of Mahmudullah.

Dawid Malan watches anxiously as Bangaldesh players appeal for leg before wicket

IMAGE: Dawid Malan watches anxiously as Bangladesh players appeal for leg before wicket. Photograph: drew Boyers/Reuters

Jonny Bairstow made his 100th ODI appearance for England. The milestone, he said, fills him with 'immense pride'.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (captain & wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

