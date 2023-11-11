ICC World Cup: Hridoy powers Bangladesh to 306 against Australia

IMAGE: Towhid Hridoy powered Bangladesh to a challenging total in their World Cup match against Australia. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Towhid Hridoy hit his first World Cup half-century as Bangladesh made a competitive 306-8 in 50 overs against Australia in their final pool stage match of the tournament at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Bangladesh's top-order batsmen all made solid starts after Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl as Tanzid Hasan (36), Litton Das (36), Najmul Hossain Shanto (45) and Mahmudullah (32) took advantage of helpful conditions.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa (2-32) claimed his 22nd victim to emerge as the top wicket-taker in the tournament after Marnus Labuschange effected two run outs to throw a spanner in the works, but Hridoy's 74 gave Bangladesh a good platform.

IMAGE: Adam Zampa picked up a two-wicket haul. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

He struck five fours and two sixes in his 79-ball knock but was caught in the deep while looking to accelerate in the 47th over before Bangladesh eventually finished with their biggest total of the tournament.

Five-time champions Australia are on a six-match winning run and have already qualified for the semi-finals, where they face South Africa in Kolkata on Nov. 16.

Bangladesh are seeking a victory to cement their place in the top eight and secure qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.