News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » ICC World Cup: Hridoy powers Bangladesh to 306 against Australia

ICC World Cup: Hridoy powers Bangladesh to 306 against Australia

Last updated on: November 11, 2023 14:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Towhid Hridoy powered Bangladesh to a challenging total in their World Cup match against Australia. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Towhid Hridoy hit his first World Cup half-century as Bangladesh made a competitive 306-8 in 50 overs against Australia in their final pool stage match of the tournament at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Bangladesh's top-order batsmen all made solid starts after Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl as Tanzid Hasan (36), Litton Das (36), Najmul Hossain Shanto (45) and Mahmudullah (32) took advantage of helpful conditions.

 

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa (2-32) claimed his 22nd victim to emerge as the top wicket-taker in the tournament after Marnus Labuschange effected two run outs to throw a spanner in the works, but Hridoy's 74 gave Bangladesh a good platform.

IMAGE: Adam Zampa picked up a two-wicket haul. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

He struck five fours and two sixes in his 79-ball knock but was caught in the deep while looking to accelerate in the 47th over before Bangladesh eventually finished with their biggest total of the tournament.

Five-time champions Australia are on a six-match winning run and have already qualified for the semi-finals, where they face South Africa in Kolkata on Nov. 16.

Bangladesh are seeking a victory to cement their place in the top eight and secure qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Grand display on Gateway of India celebrates World Cup
Grand display on Gateway of India celebrates World Cup
SEE: Granny Wards Rachin Against Evil
SEE: Granny Wards Rachin Against Evil
'Must-win' mindset the key for South Africa in semis
'Must-win' mindset the key for South Africa in semis
Gresini's Marquez stuns Bagnaia, Martin!
Gresini's Marquez stuns Bagnaia, Martin!
BJK Cup: Czech Republic, Slovenia seal places in semis
BJK Cup: Czech Republic, Slovenia seal places in semis
Grand display on Gateway of India celebrates World Cup
Grand display on Gateway of India celebrates World Cup
Sikh man, 11-year-old son shot dead in Canada
Sikh man, 11-year-old son shot dead in Canada

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

'Watch out for this Afghan star at the IPL auction'

'Watch out for this Afghan star at the IPL auction'

Kohli eyes historic 50 as India take Netherlands test

Kohli eyes historic 50 as India take Netherlands test

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances