Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup PIX: New Zealand recover after difficult start

World Cup PIX: New Zealand recover after difficult start

October 22, 2023 15:47 IST
Images from the World Cup 2023 league match between India and New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

IMAGE: Daryl Mitchell plays the sweep shot. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell stitched together an aggressive partnership to get New Zealand back on track against India in the World Cup 2023 match in Dharamsala on Sunday.

 

Ravindra made 39 from 46 balls, while Mitchell stroked 31 from 38 balls as the duo put on an unbroken stand of 72 from 71 balls to rally New Zealand to 91/2 in 20 overs.

The duo went after left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, hitting him for a six each in his second over.

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra hits a boundary. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Earlier, India made a good start with the ball after electing to bowl.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj gave India the perfect start with the wicket of Devon Conway, who was caught by Shreyas Iyer for a duck in the fourth over.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Mohammed Shami dismissed Will Young. Photograph: BCCI/X

Mohammed Shami, playing his first match of the tournament, strike with his first ball of the game as he bowled Will Young off an inside edge for 17 as New Zealand struggled to 34/2 in 10 overs.

Twice champions India left out an injured Hardik Pandya and fellow all-rounder Shardul Thakur bringing in batter Suryakumar Yadav and seamer Mohammed Shami.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Devon Conway. Photograph: BCCI/X

New Zealand, who are without regular skipper Kane Williamson, fielded the same team that beat Afghanistan in their previous match.

Both teams have won all four of their matches in the tournament so far.

